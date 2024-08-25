Rcludes aux incidents de coups de couteau - Armes et immigration: "Après Solingen, il est essentiel de discuter ouvertement de toutes les questions"

L'attaque terroriste présumée récente à Solingen, ayant fait trois morts, a relancé le débat sur le renforcement des réglementations sur les armes à feu et les politiques migratoires, une semaine seulement avant les élections régionales en Saxe et en Thuringe.

La position de l'Union: Le chef de la CDU, Friedrich Merz, a utilisé l'incident et les premiers résultats de l'enquête pour écrire une lettre au chancelier fédéral Olaf Scholz (SPD). Il a exhorté le gouvernement fédéral à inverser sa politique migratoire, déclarant dans l'e-mail fuite AFP, "Le problème n'est pas les couteaux, mais les individus qui les portent." Merz a poursuivi : "Dans la plupart des cas, ces individus sont des réfugiés, et dans la plupart des cas, des motivations islamiques entraînent les actions."

Le chef de la CSU, Markus Söder, perçoit des insuffisances dans le pouvoir des autorités de réagir à la violence. "Nous n'avons pas les bons outils pour réagir à la violence", a déclaré Söder sur ARD. "Si cela concerne les voitures, des recherches sont menées sans raison, mais pas dans les zones piétonnes."

Le chef du SPD, Lars Klingbeil, plaide en faveur d'un ensemble de mesures contre le terrorisme islamique. "Nous voyons des auteurs se radicaliser en quelques mois grâce à Internet", a déclaré Klingbeil aux journaux Funke.

La ministre fédérale de l'Intérieur, Nancy Faeser (SPD), déclare la lutte contre l'islamisme "avec la plus grande sévérité". "Nous discutons activement des outils dont nous avons besoin pour renforcer notre lutte contre le terrorisme et la violence, et des pouvoirs dont nos autorités de sécurité ont besoin dans ces temps pour protéger notre population le plus efficacement possible", a déclaré Faeser avant l'attaque de Solingen.

La perspective des Verts: "Il doit y avoir zéro tolérance pour les meurtriers, les terroristes et les islamistes", a déclaré le vice-chancelier Robert Habeck. Si des demandeurs d'asile étaient impliqués, ils "auraient perdu leur droit d'asile" en Allemagne, a ajouté Habeck, appelant également à des réglementations sur les armes à feu plus strictes. "Il devrait y avoir plus de zones sans armes et des lois sur les armes plus strictes", a poursuivi Habeck. "Personne n'a besoin de porter des armes tranchantes ou coupantes dans les espaces publics en Allemagne. Nous ne vivons pas au Moyen Âge."

Ce que dit le FDP, qui s'opposait Previously to tightening gun laws: Now, FDP Justice Minister Marco Buschmann has indicated agreement: "All topics should be on the table following Solingen: The gun law is not a taboo", Buschmann stated on X.

AfD leader Alice Weidel writes on X that "the roots of the problem" must be addressed. An "immediate policy reversal on migration" is necessary.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is also speaking out and advocating for improved protection against attacks. On ZDF, he called for more personnel for the security authorities, and an expansion of the Federal Criminal Police Office's powers in the event of a terrorist threat is also viable. He also calls for social cohesion. "Now, it is crucial that we in Germany do not allow ourselves to be divided and split apart."

Thuringia and Saxony vote on Sunday

Background: One day after the attack with three fatalities and eight injuries, the jihadist militia Islamic State claimed responsibility for the act. Shortly afterward, a 26-year-old Syrian turned himself in to the authorities. The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating, and a warrant was issued on Sunday.

The debates regarding lessons drawn from the attack were held against the backdrop of the upcoming state elections in Thuringia and Saxony scheduled for next week. According to an Insa poll for "Bild am Sonntag", the AfD could emerge as the strongest force in both federal states. In Saxony, it is projected to reach 32%, while in Thuringia, it was predicted to reach 30%.

The SPD leader Lars Klingbeil advocates for measures against Islamic terrorism, stating that he has seen perpetrators radicalize themselves within a few months through the internet with Islamic motivations.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser is declaring a battle against Islamism "with utmost severity," emphasizing the need to discuss and sharpen tools to fight terror and violence effectively.

