- Après ses noces, Cem Ozdemir a développé des sentiments romantiques.

Politicien du parti Vert Cem Özdemir, en tant que ministre fédéral de l'Agriculture, a une nouvelle compagne. RTL a obtenu confirmation de cette relation du bureau de circonscription d'Özdemir. La femme en question est Flavia Zaka, une avocate canadienne de 38 ans.

Özdemir et sa nouvelle conquête se seraient rencontrés à la fin de l'année 2023 et seraient ensemble depuis le début de cette année, selon un ami du ministre qui a informé le journal. "Elle s'entend très bien avec l'ex-femme de Cem", a ajouté la source.

Özdemir et Ava Zaka semblent au septième ciel

During the "Jazz Open" festival in Stuttgart, the 58-year-old politician reportedly introduced his new lover – amongst others, to ballet star Eric Gauthier. Özdemir told the Stuttgarter Zeitung: "She's simply wonderful, and you can really sense the joy she and Cem Özdemir share.**

Before she embarked on her law and politics studies, Zaka is said to have served as a project manager for an initiative fighting human trafficking in Ontario. According to "Bild", she also attended the University of Konstanz.

Transparency note: Stern is part of RTL Germany.

