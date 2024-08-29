Angelina Jolie est choquée par sa vulnérabilité.

Angelina Jolie possède un tempérament de feu. Lors de l'événement pour son dernier film "Maria" à la Mostra de Venise, elle se tourne vers son côté sensible.

Dans sa séparation houleuse avec Brad Pitt, Jolie, connue pour être la mère de six enfants, se bat avec la détermination d'une lionne. Pourtant, à la Mostra de Venise, elle révèle étonnamment son côté plus doux. Elle évoque ses vulnérabilités partagées avec Maria Callas (née en 1923, décédée en 1977), la célèbre cantatrice d'opéra qu'elle incarne dans le biopic "Maria" de Pablo Larraín. La quadragénaire partage : "Il y a peut-être des aspects d'elle que vous connaissez ou suspectez, que je ne révélerai pas ici." Elle ajoute : "Je ressens un lien profond avec elle, peut-être est-ce le côté plus doux d'elle qui n'avait pas d'issue dans le monde, un côté incroyablement sensible et émotionnellement ouvert."

"Espérant attirer plus d'aficionados d'opéra"

During the press conference, Jolie was also asked about the possibility of an Oscar nomination for her performance. She stated, "My measure of success isn't the positive response from the critics, but rather the reaction of Callas's fans and opera enthusiasts. I'd hate to disappoint them. Beyond that, I'm truly appreciative of any feedback regarding my work in other facets of my career." Jolie hopes the film will attract more audience towards opera.

At the film's premiere that evening, Angelina Jolie strutted on the red carpet in a silky, skin-toned evening dress. She draped a fur stole with a golden pin on her shoulder. Her long, blonde-streaked hair cascaded down her back, and she finished her look with a bold red lipstick.

