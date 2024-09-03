Accusé d'avoir volé des trésors celtiques à Manching en Bavière

Les pièces d'or volées constituaient le plus important trésor celte en or découvert au XXe siècle, avec un âge estimé d'environ 100 av. J.-C. Environ 3,74 kilos d'objets en or ont été découverts, mais seulement environ 500 grammes ont été trouvés à l'état liquide, laissant un suspect sous suspicion, tandis que le reste du butin reste introuvable. Les quatre suspects ont été arrêtés en juillet de l'année précédente et sont détenus depuis. Tous les quatre refusent de parler.

Il est believed among investigators that the German suspects in question are experienced criminals, linked to a criminal organization originating from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. They are suspected of sabotaging telecommunication and internet distribution boxes or facilities before committing burglaries, thus disabling security alarms and facilitating their escape.

In addition, the four detainees are implicated in vols in as many as 30 different instances, such as break-ins at supermarkets, licensing offices, fast-food joints, and gas stations.

