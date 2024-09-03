Aller au contenu
S'identifier S’abonner
Thèmes à la uneNouvellesL'accusation

Accusé d'avoir volé des trésors celtiques à Manching en Bavière

Les accusations criminelles à Ingolstadt, en Bavière, découlent du vol notable du trésor d'or celte du musée celto-romain de Manching. Quatre individus sont impliqués dans un vol sever, comme rapporté le mardi. Il est affirmé qu'ils ont initialement Ethiopé les systèmes de communication à...

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 lecture min

Accusé d'avoir volé des trésors celtiques à Manching en Bavière

Les pièces d'or volées constituaient le plus important trésor celte en or découvert au XXe siècle, avec un âge estimé d'environ 100 av. J.-C. Environ 3,74 kilos d'objets en or ont été découverts, mais seulement environ 500 grammes ont été trouvés à l'état liquide, laissant un suspect sous suspicion, tandis que le reste du butin reste introuvable. Les quatre suspects ont été arrêtés en juillet de l'année précédente et sont détenus depuis. Tous les quatre refusent de parler.

Il est believed among investigators that the German suspects in question are experienced criminals, linked to a criminal organization originating from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. They are suspected of sabotaging telecommunication and internet distribution boxes or facilities before committing burglaries, thus disabling security alarms and facilitating their escape.

In addition, the four detainees are implicated in vols in as many as 30 different instances, such as break-ins at supermarkets, licensing offices, fast-food joints, and gas stations.

The German suspects, linked to a criminal organization, are being handled by the prosecution due to their involvement in numerous theft cases. The prosecution is currently building a case against them, as they are suspected of committing theft in over 30 different instances.

Lire aussi:

commentaires

Lié

Les personnalités de premier plan du paysage politique du Brandebourg rejettent avec persistance l'idée d'une coalition avec l'AfD.
Thèmes à la une

Les personnalités de premier plan du paysage politique du Brandebourg rejettent avec persistance l'idée d'une coalition avec l'AfD.

Avant l'élection prochaine de l'État de Brandebourg, les principaux candidats du SPD, de la CDU et de l'alliance de Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) promettent publiquement de ne pas former de coalition avec l'AfD. Dietmar Woidke, le ministre-président sortant du SPD, a exprimé sa position à la radio...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Membres Publique
La centrale nucléaire EPR située à Flamanville, en France, est en cours de mise en service et devrait être raccordée au réseau électrique au cours de la saison automnale.
Thèmes à la une

La centrale nucléaire EPR située à Flamanville, en France, est en cours de mise en service et devrait être raccordée au réseau électrique au cours de la saison automnale.

Après une durée d'environ 17 ans depuis son lancement, la centrale nucléaire EPR de Flamanville, en France, a commencé à fonctionner. EDF, l'exploitant de la centrale, a annoncé cette nouvelle tôt le matin le mardi, en déclarant : 'Le cœur du réacteur va commencer ses pulsations.' Les autorités...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Membres Publique
Des poursuites judiciaires sont engagées contre l'ancien dirigeant de VW, Winterkorn, dans le cadre de la controverse sur les émissions de diesel
Thèmes à la une

Des poursuites judiciaires sont engagées contre l'ancien dirigeant de VW, Winterkorn, dans le cadre de la controverse sur les émissions de diesel

Suite à une absence de neuf ans depuis l'émergence du scandale des émissions de Volkswagen, le procès criminel contre son ancien PDG, Martin Winterkorn, a débuté. Le mardi dernier, le septuagénaire s'est présenté devant le tribunal regional de Brunswick. Il fait face à des accusations de fraude...

 and  Max Becker
Membres Publique

Dernier