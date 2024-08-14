Video de Katy Perry bajo investigación después de presuntamente filmar en un área protegida sin permiso

Según un comunicado del gobierno regional, publicado el martes, las autoridades de las Islas Baleares están investigando después de que la productora que trabajó en el video filmado en el Parque Natural de Ses Salines "no solicitó autorización".

En el video, que se estrenó el 8 de agosto, se puede ver a Perry cantando y bailando en dunas de arena protegidas.

Aunque el gobierno regional dijo que estaba investigando el video musical, aclaró que no estaba investigando un "delito contra el medio ambiente", ya que el rodaje está permitido en la zona con permiso.

CNN ha contactado a los representantes de Perry para obtener comentarios.

La controversia es el último incidente en un período difícil para Perry, whose recent single "Woman's World" has been criticized for perpetuating outdated stereotypes.

The singer has also come under fire for working with controversial producer Dr. Luke on the song.

In June 2023, singer Kesha and Dr. Luke, whose legal name is Lukasz Gottwald, "agreed to a resolution" regarding a legal dispute they had been embroiled in since 2014.

Kesha filed a lawsuit against Gottwald that year seeking to get out of her recording contract and alleging he drugged, emotionally abused and sexually assaulted her.

Gottwald has long denied those claims, and filed a countersuit citing defamation and breach of contract against the singer the same year.

Gottwald has worked on some of Perry’s biggest hits, and the singer decided to work with him again on her upcoming album “143”, which is scheduled for release on September 20.

In May, Perry left her role as a judge on “American Idol” after seven seasons on the show.

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this article.

A pesar de la controversia que rodea sus últimas decisiones, Katy Perry decidió viajar al Parque Natural de Ses Salines para su rodaje de video. El gobierno regional aún está evaluando si se obtuvieron las autorizaciones necesarias para filmar en esta zona protegida.

