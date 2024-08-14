ir al contenido
Registrarse Suscríbete
ViajarNoticiasviajes

Video de Katy Perry bajo investigación después de presuntamente filmar en un área protegida sin permiso

Katy Perry se encuentra en un aprieto en España después de presuntamente filmar el video musical de su nuevo sencillo «Lifetimes» en un área protegida sin el permiso necesario.

 and  Max Becker
2 minutos de lectura
Una captura de pantalla del vídeo de la canción de Katy Perry "LIFETIMES."
Una captura de pantalla del vídeo de la canción de Katy Perry "LIFETIMES."

Video de Katy Perry bajo investigación después de presuntamente filmar en un área protegida sin permiso

Según un comunicado del gobierno regional, publicado el martes, las autoridades de las Islas Baleares están investigando después de que la productora que trabajó en el video filmado en el Parque Natural de Ses Salines "no solicitó autorización".

En el video, que se estrenó el 8 de agosto, se puede ver a Perry cantando y bailando en dunas de arena protegidas.

Aunque el gobierno regional dijo que estaba investigando el video musical, aclaró que no estaba investigando un "delito contra el medio ambiente", ya que el rodaje está permitido en la zona con permiso.

CNN ha contactado a los representantes de Perry para obtener comentarios.

La controversia es el último incidente en un período difícil para Perry, whose recent single "Woman's World" has been criticized for perpetuating outdated stereotypes.

The singer has also come under fire for working with controversial producer Dr. Luke on the song.

In June 2023, singer Kesha and Dr. Luke, whose legal name is Lukasz Gottwald, "agreed to a resolution" regarding a legal dispute they had been embroiled in since 2014.

Kesha filed a lawsuit against Gottwald that year seeking to get out of her recording contract and alleging he drugged, emotionally abused and sexually assaulted her.

Gottwald has long denied those claims, and filed a countersuit citing defamation and breach of contract against the singer the same year.

Gottwald has worked on some of Perry’s biggest hits, and the singer decided to work with him again on her upcoming album “143”, which is scheduled for release on September 20.

In May, Perry left her role as a judge on “American Idol” after seven seasons on the show.

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this article.

A pesar de la controversia que rodea sus últimas decisiones, Katy Perry decidió viajar al Parque Natural de Ses Salines para su rodaje de video. El gobierno regional aún está evaluando si se obtuvieron las autorizaciones necesarias para filmar en esta zona protegida.

Perry fotografiado en Los Ángeles, California, en abril

Lea también:

Comentarios

Relacionada

Plaza Kim Il Sung en Pyongyang, Corea del Norte, en abril de 2020, poco después de que el país...
Viajar

Corea del Norte reabrirá el turismo internacional este invierno, dicen los operadores turísticos

Corea del Norte reabrirá el turismo internacional este invierno, dicen los operadores turísticos Beijing-based Koryo Tours y Shenyang-based KTG Tours hicieron anuncios en línea separados el miércoles, diciendo que los grupos turísticos podrían visitar la ciudad montañosa de Samjiyon, el presunto lugar de nacimiento del difunto líder norcoreano Kim Jong

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Miembros Público
Los cruceros cambian de ruta para esquivar a Ernesto.
Viajar

Los cruceros cambian de ruta para esquivar a Ernesto.

Algunas líneas de cruceros están teniendo que cambiar algunas de sus ruta de barcos o fechas de puerto para mantenerse fuera del camino de la Tormenta Tropical Ernesto, que estaba azotando el Caribe nororiental el martes por la tarde con lluvias intensas, vientos fuertes y mares agitados a...

 and  John Stellmacher
Miembros Público

Más reciente

El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Venezuela rechaza el informe de la ONU sobre las...
Política

El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Venezuela rechaza el informe de la ONU sobre las elecciones

El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Venezuela rechaza el informe de la ONU sobre las elecciones El gobierno de Venezuela ha rechazado categóricamente un informe preliminar de la ONU sobre las elecciones presidenciales en el país sudamericano, que fueron ensombrecidas por acusaciones de fraude. "La opinión expresada en su

 and  Katherine Bradley
Miembros Público