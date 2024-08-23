Utilizando yoga, concentración mental y prácticas de meditación, los Héroes de CNN elevan sus esfuerzos a alturas sin precedentes.

"De vez en cuando, siendo pioneros en el sector benéfico, puedes sentirte aislado en tu causa", remarked CNN Hero Estefanía Rebellón, whose organization transforma buses en aulas móviles para educar a niños migrantes que residen cerca de la frontera entre EE. UU. y México. "Sientes que llevas el peso del mundo sobre tus hombros, creyendo que luchas esta batalla en solitario".

En su segundo año de colaboración con CNN Heroes, la Fundación Elevate Prize invitó a los Top Heroes de 2023 a su Cumbre Hacer el Bien Famous, celebrada en Miami en mayo. Esta organización sin fines de lucro a nivel mundial promueve a los agentes del cambio, equipándolos con los recursos y respaldo necesarios para amplificar su influencia. El evento ofreció talleres para mejorar habilidades, oportunidades de networking y sesiones de autocuidado enfocadas en renovar y revitalizar a los CNN Heroes.

"Es básicamente reunir a un grupo de personas que quieren hacer el bien en todo el mundo, tratando de hacer una diferencia y mover esa piedra cuesta arriba", comentó el CNN Hero del Año 2023 Dr. Kwan Stewart, describiendo la sensación de unidad y energía de esta año's cumbre. "Escuchar a otros hablar sobre sus logros y su camino hacia el éxito me inspiró".

Esta fue la primera reunión de los Heroes desde que fueron honrados en el escenario de CNN Heroes en diciembre del año anterior. La cumbre les brindó la oportunidad de conectarse con ganadores del Premio Elevate y otros líderes de organizaciones sin fines de lucro.

"Cuando estamos construyendo algo, a menudo nos sentimos solos. Compartir esta experiencia con almas afines es reconfortante, nutritivo y agradable", compartió el fundador de la Fundación Elevate Prize, Joe Deitch. "Podemos aprender unos de otros. Podemos encontrar inspiración y tener esos 'momentos de iluminación'. Eso es de lo que se trata".

Así fue el caso del CNN Hero Alvin Irby, whose Barbershop Books initiative encourages young Black boys to see themselves as readers.

"The work we're pursuing is difficult. We're attempting to address substantial challenges and systemic problems", he affirmed. "Having community, the chance to share our struggles, and collaborate on solutions is empowering".

During the summit, the Elevate Prize Foundation introduced a concept they had been working on called the Whole Leader. The objective is that leaders must prioritize both personal well-being and community outreach. By aiding the Heroes in managing their mental health and avoiding burnout, it will boost their capacity to assist others – a priority for Elevate.

"Self-care can be challenging to prioritize in the social impact sector", admitted CNN Hero Osei Boateng. "It seems self-indulgent and unnecessary in the face of urgent challenges".

During this training, the Heroes attended mindfulness, meditation, and yoga sessions. These practices already form a crucial component of the retreats offered by CNN Hero Adam Pearce's organization, catering to individuals with brain injuries and their caregivers. In his view, they provide benefits for both himself and the community.

"It plays a significant role in fostering self-reflection and self-inquiry, enabling us to connect with ourselves and others", he emphasized.

Self-care was not the only focus. Elevate also delivered essential lessons aimed at broadening the Heroes' reach and elevating their impactful work. This included sessions on nonprofit finance, board management, and strategy for storytelling.

CNN Hero Yasmine Arrington Brooks left the summit eager to employ these enhanced skills in sharing the world about her work providing scholarships and mentorship to children of incarcerated parents.

"It's important to highlight and amplify the positive changes occurring worldwide", she emphasized. "With all the turmoil happening now, I think some people just need a sense of hope".

For Elevate founder Joe Deitch, the summit represented part of the foundation's mission to ignite the purpose and enthusiasm within each of us.

"It's about awakening the hero within", he declared. "By making good famous, we take goodness further. We can inspire the entire world. We can inform people that they too can make a difference".

In the grand scheme of the world's needs, the Elevate Prize Foundation's mission to equip changemakers feels incredibly important and necessary.

The global gathering at the Make Good Famous Summit served as a powerful reminder that addressing societal issues is a collective effort, not a solo struggle.

Lea también: