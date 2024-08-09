- Una breve ola de calor alcanza su punto máximo el lunes.

El Servicio Meteorológico Alemán (DWD) en Stuttgart espera un intenso calor en gran parte de Baden-Württemberg en los próximos días. "El domingo al martes serán los tres días más calurosos", dijo un meteorólogo del DWD sobre la ola de calor inminente. El lunes, se podría superar el récord anual de calor de 35,4 grados Celsius a finales de julio en Müllheim (Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald). Luego, se esperan temperaturas alrededor de 36 grados en el Valle del Rin.

De manera similar, se esperan temperaturas hasta 34 grados en el área de Stuttgart. Solo en la Selva Negra se mantendrá agradable con temperaturas alrededor de 25 grados.

Durante el fin de semana, las temperaturas aumentarán

Mientras que el viernes comenzó con temperaturas moderadas de 27 y 30 grados, las temperaturas aumentarán durante el fin de semana. El sábado, el termómetro subirá hasta 32 grados en Stuttgart y el Valle del Rin. El domingo podría haber temperaturas de 30 a 33 grados en las tierras bajas.

Después de la ola de calor, hay un riesgo de fuertes tormentas. El tiempo al comienzo de la semana también podría sentirse muy húmedo y bochornoso.

Tropical nights and heavy storms are possible

"Tuesday and Wednesday will also be tropical nights, especially in large urban areas," said the DWD spokesperson. The likelihood of showers and thunderstorms will increase significantly. The air masses could produce very heavy storms. However, it will only be possible to predict the exact development of the storms at short notice.

The spokesperson reminded of general guidelines for heat and storms: People should avoid heavy work in hot weather, rest, and drink plenty of water. During thunderstorms, people should stay indoors and not seek shelter under trees.

