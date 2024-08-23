Un político bajo escrutinio por el presunto asesinato de un periodista de Las Vegas afirma que la victoria en la reelección habría sido asegurada si el fallecido no hubiera publicado denuncias perjudiciales.

Robert Telles, de 47 años, se ha declarado no culpable del asesinato con arma letal del periodista Jeff German del Las Vegas Review-Journal en septiembre de 2022.

La defensa argumenta que Telles fue tendido para el asesinato debido a sus esfuerzos para reformar su posición política, lo que causó descontento entre el "Orden Establecido". Los fiscales acusan a Telles, enojado por los artículos de German que revelan el desorden en su oficina política, de disfrazarse y esconderse cerca de la casa del reportero antes de apuñalarlo fatalmente.

El fiscal Christopher Hamner preguntó, "¿Cree que si el señor German no hubiera escrito estos cuatro artículos, habría ganado la carrera, ¿correcto?", a lo que Telles respondió, "Sí, creo que sí".

Telles admitió que había esperado ganar las elecciones primarias, pero no estaba seguro y estaba planeando regresar a la ley de probación si perdía. Finalmente quedó en tercer lugar.

Hamner presentó mensajes de texto entre Telles y un colega expresando su preocupación sobre los artículos que afectaban su futuro.

Aunque Hamner presionó a Telles sobre las pruebas presentadas en su contra por los testigos, continuó afirmando una conspiración para enmarcarlo por el homicidio, testificando que un asesino profesional mató a German, se plantó DNA falso debajo de las uñas de German y su teléfono fue pirateado para mostrar imágenes de la casa de German.

Durante el segundo día de su extensa declaración testimonial, Telles declaró que no había destruido un zapato y un sombrero que se parecían a los que llevaba el atacante, pero no tenía explicación para su desaparición.

"I did not dismember a shoe and hide it under my couch. I did not cut up a hat and stash it in an open door of my toolbox," Telles stated.

After several objections from the prosecution that were upheld by the judge, Telles once moreaffirmed his innocence.

"I've never engaged in violence, I've never caused harm to anyone. I didn't kill Mr. German. That's my testimony," Telles said.

Telles claimed on the day of German's demise, he was home watching TV before going for a stroll and hitting the gym. He presented his phone logs for that day, stating there was nothing "suspicious" about them.

However, Hamner highlighted an inconsistency between Telles phone records and text exchanges on his wife's Apple Watch, which included a message from his wife asking, "Where are you?"

The trial resumes Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Telles suffered a defeat in the 2022 reelection bid

German, 69, exposed the seedy side of "Sin City" as a journalist, covering mobsters, corrupt officials, and dysfunctional government agencies. According to prosecutors, it was his coverage of a relatively unknown office controlled by an elected Clark County official that led to his death.

German penned articles about alleged wrongdoing in the Clark County Public Administrator's office, claiming that Telles created a toxic work environment and engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

In response to the articles, Telles published posts on his campaign website and sent a letter to German referring to the allegations as "false" and asserting that German was attempting to "drag me through the mud." In June 2022, Telles lost the Democratic primary election.

The reporter was found dead with several stab wounds outside his home on September 2, 2022. Just 15 hours before German was murdered, Telles received an email related to a public records request, according to prosecutors.

The indictment accuses the killing of being "intentional, deliberate, and premeditated," as well as having occurred by "lying in wait" for German.

