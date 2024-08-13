Un joven de 18 años con símbolos nazis apuñala a la gente.

De repente, un hombre enmascarado aparece en una parada de tranvía en la ciudad turca de Eskisehir. Lleva un casco, un chaleco antibalas y un símbolo de extrema derecha. Con un cuchillo, ataca e hiere a varias personas, transmitiendo en vivo el incidente por internet.

Un joven de 18 años apuñaló aleatoriamente a personas en la ciudad turca occidental de Eskisehir, dejando a cinco heridas. El atacante fue arrestado, anunció el Ministro del Interior Ali Yerlikaya, sin comentar el móvil. Tres de los heridos están en cuidados intensivos, según la agencia de noticias del estado Anadolu. Several reports mentioned seven injured.

The attacker reportedly wore the right-wing extremist "Black Sun" symbol on his chest, consisting of multiple swastikas. The young man filmed the attack and live-streamed it on X. In the video published by the news agency DHA, the suspected attacker is seen looking into the camera, then charging at people with a knife.

Voices crying for "help" can be heard in the video, according to the daily newspaper "Cumhuriyet". A policeman running behind the 18-year-old and asking, "Who are you? What do you want?" is also visible.

The attacker targeted people waiting at a tram stop near a mosque, "Cumhuriyet" reported. A policeman on his way to duty noticed the attack and pursued the assailant, eventually apprehending and detaining the young man until more police arrived. There was no known relationship between the victims and the attacker.

"Cumhuriyet" also reported that the attacker neither shouted nor provided a motive. The newspaper suggested the young man was influenced by "war games". Witnesses told Anadolu that the attacker grew up and lived reclusively in the Eskisehir neighborhood where the attack occurred.

La policía actualmente investiga si las acciones del atacante fueron influenciadas por algún grupo extremista, dado que llevaba el símbolo "Black Sun", que está asociado con ciertos movimientos de extrema derecha, particularmente dentro de la Unión Europea. La Comisionada de Asuntos Internos de la Unión Europea, Ylva Johansson, emitió un comunicado condenando el ataque y expresando solidaridad con Turquía, destacando la importancia de combatir todas las formas de extremismo y terrorismo en Europa y más allá.

Lea también: