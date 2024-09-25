Un anciano indignado revela el incidente de agresión a Giffey

Un hombre de 74 años que atacó a la senadora de economía de Berlín, Franziska Giffey, con una bolsa llena de periódicos en una biblioteca en mayo, admitió el hecho en el tribunal. Afirmó que la golpeó en las orejas para darle una lección.

El hombre, que se refiere a sí mismo como una persona sin hogar y apátrida, estaba molesto porque Giffey no había respondido a sus cartas durante dos décadas. También estaba frustrado porque ella parecía presumir sobre la biblioteca durante su visita. Además, señaló sus quejas contra la "oficina de viviendas nazi", la oficina de ciudadanos o la biblioteca que se negó a emitirle un ID. "Tenía suficientes motivos para estar enojado con ella", dijo.

El hombre de 74 años fue detenido temporalmente al día siguiente del incidente y ha estado en un hospital o institución segura desde entonces. La fiscalía lo acusó de lesiones corporales. El hombre golpeó intencionalmente a Giffey en el área de la cabeza y el cuello, y a otra mujer en el brazo. Según la fiscalía, la bolsa contenía un objeto pesado. Sin embargo, el acusado argumentó en el tribunal que solo contenía periódicos.

La fiscalía cree que el anciano cometió el hecho debido a una responsabilidad disminuida. Piden la internación indefinida del hombre en un hospital psiquiátrico mediante un procedimiento de seguridad. Según el fiscal Tobias Dettmer, el acusado sufre de un trastorno delirante y hay un riesgo de que cometa delitos graves en el futuro.

La pérdida de la inocencia

Giffey también fue citada como testigo en el tribunal. Informó que estaba maintenance having a conversation with the library director when she suddenly received a blow to her neck. The object felt like a cloth bag filled with several books.

After the attack, the man instantly left the library. The library director recognized him as a regular guest and reported him. Giffey confirmed that she had been receiving hate, threat, and insult emails from the man for years. She believes the attack was spontaneous as the appointment wasn't publicly announced, and she didn't have her usual security during such meetings.

Following the attack, Giffey continued with her appointments and underwent an examination in the Neukölln hospital the same evening. No immediate injuries were detected. However, she reported experiencing pain for about two days and the incident still affects her today. Despite this, she remains committed to her work, albeit with a restricted sense of innocence and safety while moving around the city, as she mentioned. The trial is scheduled to continue with three more court sessions until mid-October.

