Trump incurrió en una pérdida sustancial de alrededor de cuatro mil millones de dólares en la caída de Truth Social.

Las acciones del grupo de medios y tecnología de Trump (DJT) cayeron la semana pasada a su nivel más bajo desde su fusión, haciéndolo público esta primavera.

La empresa ha perdido alrededor del 74% de su valor desde que alcanzó su punto máximo de $66,22 el 27 de marzo.

Esta fuerte caída ha resultado en pérdidas financieras significativas para los inversores, incluyendo a Trump mismo.

En su punto máximo el 9 de mayo, las aproximadamente 114,75 millones de acciones de Trump valían impresionantes $6,2 mil millones. Actualmente, su valor ha caído a aproximadamente $2 mil millones.

Esta significativa disminución ha resultado en la eliminación de Trump del índice de multimillonarios de Bloomberg, que clasifica a las 500 personas más ricas del mundo.

Expertos han expresado repetidamente preocupaciones sobre el precio astronómico de los medios de Trump, dado los problemas financieros de la empresa. Trump Media actualmente está operando a pérdida, generando ingresos mínimos y Truth Social, su plataforma principal de redes sociales, sigue siendo un jugador pequeño en el mundo de las redes sociales.

Según Matthew Tuttle, CEO de Tuttle Capital Management, si Trump Media no tuviera relación con Trump, sus acciones probablemente estarían cotizando a solo $1.

En abril, el multimillonario Barry Diller expresó esta opinión en CNBC, etiquetando a los inversores en Trump Media como "tontos". En junio, el cofundador de LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman, hizo eco de esto en CNN, describiendo la valoración de Trump Media como "absurdamente fuera de la gama normal". Tanto Diller como Hoffman son destacados donantes demócratas.

More than Trump Media's financial woes, analysts believe there may be other factors contributing to its declining share price.

Tuttle suggests that the recent tight race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in some polls could be a significant factor.

Indeed, since President Joe Biden endorsed Harris on July 21, Trump Media has lost around half of its market value.

“This stock is entirely a Trump-gets-elected play,” Tuttle noted. “If Trump wins, this could be a viable company. But if he loses, I’m not sure how this is a going concern.”

Trump Media declined to comment on CNN's request for a statement.

Despite these challenges, Trump Media still boasts over $300 million in cash reserves, which it could use for acquisitions and operational expenses.

Trump Media reported only $837,000 in revenue for the last quarter, but it is also in the process of establishing a streaming service targeted at conservatives. In August, Trump Media launched Truth+, a TV streaming platform on iOS, Android, and various versions of Truth Social.

However, a looming issue facing Trump Media is the impending expiration of its lock-up period.

This restriction, which prevents Trump and other insiders from selling their shares, is set to expire on September 20, according to filings. Once lifted, insiders will be free to sell their shares if they so choose.

Experts have hinted that it would be extremely challenging for Trump, as the majority shareholder, to sell his shares without negatively impacting the company's stock price.

The fate of Trump Media's stock market performance may change, especially following Trump's high-profile debate with Harris on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, Tuttle advises investors to approach this stock with caution and focus on its fundamental aspects.

“I am a strong believer in keeping politics and business separate,” Tuttle said. “If you’re holding onto this for dear life because you're a Trump fan, that's just foolishness. You invest to earn money.”

The business strategy of Trump Media & Tech Group (DJT) seems to be heavily reliant on Trump's potential election victory, as suggested by Tuttle. This dependency might explain why the stock dipped after Biden endorsed Harris.

The financial struggles of Trump Media, coupled with the concerns raised by experts like Tuttle, Diller, and Hoffman, have led to significant drops in the company's share price, causing substantial financial losses for investors.

