- Tres personas murieron en el Alto Rin; un joven de 19 años admitió su participación

Cinco meses después de un ataque con cuchillo que dejó tres muertos en la zona del Alto Rin, un sospechoso de 19 años está siendo juzgado en la corte regional de Waldshut-Tiengen. El sospechoso, de origen alemán-italiano, está acusado de haber matado a sus padres y a su hermano de 34 años con un cuchillo a finales de marzo en Hohentengen, en el distrito de Waldshut. Su hermana, desafortunadamente, sufrió heridas punzantes y cortantes graves pero no mortales. Este incidente brutal en la parte más meridional de Alemania causó revuelo más allá del área local.

Al comenzar el juicio, el joven de 19 años básicamente confesó el crimen y sus circunstancias, según un portavoz del tribunal. Está acusado de tres cargos de homicidio y uno de intento de homicidio con lesiones graves. La fiscalía cree que la capacidad del acusado para asumir la responsabilidad de sus acciones estaba comprometida debido a una enfermedad mental en el momento del crimen. Este juicio, conocido como un "procedimiento de seguridad", tiene como objetivo determinar la internación del individuo en un centro psiquiátrico.

Disputa familiar el día anterior

La motivación detrás del crimen remained unclear according to the prosecution, who stated in the previous month that the accused's actions were likely driven by his mental illness at the time of the crime. This assessment was largely confirmed at the start of the trial.

Investigations revealed that a physical altercation occurred within the family the day before the March violence. The parents were estimated to be 58 and 61 years old, respectively.

The expert opinion obtained by the prosecution concluded that the 19-year-old could not be held liable for his actions. However, there are concerns about his potential danger. The youth is not charged with murder as the legal murder criteria, such as premeditation, are not present. The trial in front of the large juvenile chamber of the court is set to continue until early September.

The trial in front of the large juvenile chamber of the court is set to continue until early September.

