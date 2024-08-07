- Tiempo libre, acampar, tenis con Nowitzki: los planes de jubilación de Boll

Timo Boll vivió un momento olímpico especial después de que todas sus preguntas fueran respondidas. Tras su último partido internacional, la estrella del tenis de mesa entró en una sección del pabellón acordonada por paredes metálicas temporales y de repente se encontró cara a cara con su cercano amigo Dirk Nowitzki. La leyenda del baloncesto aplaudió, se inclinó ante Boll y lo abrazó con fuerza.

Era un guión que difícilmente podría haber sido mejor para la amistad de dos de los mayores deportistas de la historia de Alemania. Todo comenzó en 2008 en Beijing - también en los Juegos Olímpicos. Ahora el círculo se completaba en París. "Lleva años diciendo, 'Finalmente, hagamos algo juntos'. Siempre me resistí, pero ahora finalmente está sucediendo", dijo Boll con su característica sonrisa.

Lágrimas entre vítores

En el pabellón, las emociones después de la derrota 0:3 ante Suecia lo "abrumaron brutalmente". Las lágrimas fluían mientras los más de 6000 fanáticos se negaban a dejar de gritar "Timo, Timo". El perdedor de la noche era el ganador del corazón. "Es un jugador excepcional, el mayor jugador que hemos tenido nunca", dijo el no exactly coach nacional Jörg Rosskopf.

Aunque otros puedan estar más decorados que Boll, su gran sueño de una medalla olímpica individual nunca se hizo realidad. Sin embargo, el de 43 años mantuvo su profunda naturaleza empática a lo largo de su carrera. No es solo uno de los mejores jugadores de tenis de mesa de todos los tiempos, como lo expresó su compañero de equipo de toda la vida Dimitrij Ovtcharov, sino "también una muy buena persona que siempre da mucho".

Even today, Boll can hardly move freely in China. Being feted as a German in the land of table tennis is a unique achievement. During Boll's heyday, they even engaged several actors in the Middle Kingdom to perfectly mimic the Hessian's game in training. That's how great the respect was. Boll reached the top of the world rankings three times, won four team medals at the Olympics, won two individual medals at the World Championships, and eight European titles.

After a week of vacation, semi-retirement begins. Boll will play one more season with his club Düsseldorf, but he will have significantly more time without international tournaments. And he plans to use it. Spending time with his wife Rodelia and daughter Zoey Malaya, and playing tennis with friend Nowitzki are high on the list. The motorhome he lived in when in Düsseldorf will be used more often.

Above all, he wants to take his time. "I think I need a couple of years of peace to clear my head", Boll said. He wants to try out a few things and then decide which direction to go. "I need to figure that out for myself first", Boll said.

The German table tennis team is no longer a medal guarantee. Boll is gone, Ovtcharov will be 36 soon, and the clear defeat against Sweden showed that other nations have caught up - or even overtaken them. "We were always at the forefront for the last 25, 30 years", said Rosskopf. Now there are many more individual players, many more teams playing for the podium. They have good players, but getting another exceptional player like Boll "will definitely be difficult".

