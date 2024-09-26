Tal vez hemos logrado liberarnos de nuestra prolongada recesión económica.

Escucha, colega.

Nadie está contento cuando escucha que la economía está prosperando mientras sus finanzas personales están en mal estado, ¿verdad? Entonces, no te voy a mentir y decirte que todo está bien. Pero aquí está el trato: Hay un montón de cambios económicos positivos sucediendo (aunque todavía estamos lidiando con esa molesta crisis de la vivienda que tiene una vibra de verdadero aguafiestas).

Como Matt Phillips de Sherwood lo expresó la semana pasada, estamos a punto de decir adiós a esas vibras mediocres a malas gracias a dos factores clave: los precios de la gasolina están cayendo mientras que los precios de las acciones están disparados.

Ni el nivel récord del Dow ni el costo de un galón de gasolina por sí solos nos dicen mucho sobre la salud de la economía. De hecho, por lo general se mueven de forma independiente de factores más amplios como el empleo y la vivienda. Pero son importantes para nuestra sensación, hablando psicológicamente.

La mayoría de la gente no está analizando datos de nómina o rastreando la producción global de crudo. Pero es posible que veas titulares sobre el mercado de acciones en alza y definitivamente sabes cuánto cuesta llenar tu tanque de gasolina.

Se trata de Vibras 101: acciones más altas + precios de gasolina más bajos = días felices.

Los precios de la gasolina en EE. UU., actualmente fluctuando en torno a los $3.21 por galón, podrían caer por debajo de los $3 en octubre, tal vez incluso antes. Eso es una buena noticia para los conductores y también para los demócratas, whose approval ratings climb when gas is cheap (even though they can't directly control the global oil market).

Y adivina qué: las acciones alcanzaron nuevos máximos la semana pasada después del recorte de la tasa de interés del Fed. Todos los tres principales índices están en camino de un mes de septiembre rentable - históricamente un mes difícil para Wall Street.

¡Espera! ¡No es todo, amigo!

Después de dos años de alta inflación y tasas de interés altísimas, las cosas están starting to normalize.

El Fed, feeling confident that the inflation fight is over, lowered interest rates for the first time in four years, and hinted at more cuts to come. That makes it cheaper for businesses to borrow money and expand their operations. Plus, it eases the sting of credit card bills and other expenses.

Unemployment remains low, around 4%, and wages have been outpacing inflation for over a year and a half. That's a positive sign for consumers, who drive the economy.

The "vibecession," popularized in 2022, suggested that the economy wasn't as great as the numbers showed. Yeah, jobs were plentiful, and the economy was growing, but high prices and high interest rates made people feel down.

Brendan Duke, a senior director for economic policy at the Center for American Progress, explained how much interest rates can impact people's economic mood. "A lot of people have been saying for the last year, 'it's going to take time for the falling inflation rate and falling interest rates to start registering in people's minds,'" he said. "And I think that's finally starting to hit."

But don't let that housing crisis fool you, buddy.

Shelter costs are absurdly high for many renters, and buyers have been locked out by high prices, low supply, and sky-high mortgage rates. Yes, the Fed's rate cut might help break that lock, but the housing crisis is a beastly problem that needs more than just the Fed's help.

Mortgage rates have been coming down for months, and they might even dip below 6% soon. But that might make things worse, straining the already limited supply even more.

Some experts estimate that we need up to 7 million new housing units to stabilize the market. And while both Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-President Trump have proposed solutions to increase supply, the process will take time.

The housing shortage has helped push prices to all-time highs. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median existing-home sales price was $416,700 in August, just a tad lower than the record high of $426,900 set in June.

It ain't hopeless, but it's deeply entrenched, with supply issues dating back to the 2008 recession.

As Duke put it, "There are economic trends like falling interest rates, and there are policies like investing in housing supply that can make a difference. But I think housing is going to consistently be a challenge for Americans because, first, it took us so long to dig into this hole. And second, it's a challenge in a lot of our peer countries – Canada, Australia, New Zealand – they're facing the same issue."

Lea también: