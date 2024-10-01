Sylter está inculcando puestos de alcalde en salidas prematuras

Después de superar el agotamiento, Nikolas Häckel debería haber reanudado su deber como alcalde de Sylt. Sin embargo, sus antagonistas lo señalaron por negligencia y comenzaron un movimiento para destituirlo. Un domingo, los habitantes de la isla del Mar del Norte votaron por su destitución. Häckel, el exalcalde, aceptó la noticia con tranquilidad y optó por retirarse a un monasterio.

Para ese día notable, Nikolas Häckel no optó por un atuendo casual. Vestido con un traje de cordón azul oscuro, adornado con una rosa de tela roja en su ojal, el destituido alcalde de Sylt, quien era independiente, visitó personalmente el ayuntamiento de Westerland un domingo por la tarde. Según el recuento inicial, 4342 residentes de la comunidad de Sylt, incluidos sus distritos Westerland, Tinnum, Rantum, Archsum, Keitum, Morsum y Munkmarsch, votaron por su destitución. 860 votaron en contra. Hubo revuelos sobre el cargo en el ayuntamiento de Westerland durante bastante tiempo antes.

Lars Schmidt, un residente de Sylt, desafió a Häckel en 2021. Ahora, simpatiza con su rival en la isla del Mar del Norte, a pesar de aceptar el resultado de la decisión política: "La forma en que manejó su enfermedad es desgarradora y éticamente difícil de defender. La enfermedad es tan tabú en el sistema insular de trabajo y ganancias como las drogas o la explotación y sobrecarga de las fuerzas laborales".

Häckel, como alcalde, siempre priorizó a los habitantes de Sylt, dijo Schmidt. "Específicamente, aquellos que residen permanentemente y por quienes defendió apasionadamente, no Sylt como un modelo de negocio y marca".

El deputy continúa en el cargo por el momento

El 18 de julio, los políticos del consejo decidieron iniciar un procedimiento de destitución contra el alcalde de Sylt a tiempo completo, Häckel. Al menos el 20% de todos los votantes elegibles tuvieron que votar por la destitución, lo que equivalía a 2.487 votos.

Häckel había estado piloteando la administración en la isla del Mar del Norte desde 2015 y pretendía regresar al cargo principal después de recuperarse del agotamiento. Los políticos lo acusaron de varios delitos, como años de mala gestión financiera, mala comunicación, falta de confianza y deficiencias en su trabajo administrativo.

"Nothing alters in the town hall for now," said Florian Korte, spokesperson for the Sylt community. Since the deputy situation had already arisen, Häckel's first deputy, Carsten Kerkamm, was already handling the official duties as the acting mayor. The deputy regime will continue until a new full-time mayor is chosen, Korte stated.

Häckel sees recall as "massive gift"

Council politicians are now planning for a reboot. "We now have the opportunity to substantially enhance the level of trust, and we may discover new structural changes for the overall administration of the island for the future," said Andreas Dobrzinski, chairman of the Sylt community. Negotiations with Kreis Nordfriesland are scheduled to discuss potential new structures. Details were not disclosed upon request.

Häckel accepted his recall with poise. In the ensuing week, he intends to retreat to a monastery in Bavaria and stay there for at least three months. "Now I'm retiring, I'll appreciate life, take vacations, indulge in hobbies - and at the age of 50, I find that a massive gift," he said. He does not have any plans to leave the island at the moment. The recall did not catch him off guard; he was well-prepared for it. He had dealt with the election results early on - even if he would have liked to continue, Häckel acknowledged.

On October 2nd, the municipal election committee will convene in Westerland. On that day, the provisional election result will be finalized, and Nikolas Häckel will be placed in interim retirement. The search for suitable candidates on the island has now commenced. Who will contest for the position of mayor remains - at least publicly - completely unclear. According to the municipal ordinance, a new mayor must be elected within six months.

