- Sting está colaborando con él.

¡Ups! Parece que Dr. Dre (59), el famoso rapero y pionero de la música, podría haber compartido accidentalmente algunos secretos que probablemente quería mantener bajo llave temporalmente. Durante una entrevista con "Entertainment Tonight", reveló involuntariamente quién aparecerá en el álbum que produjo para su amigo rapero Snoop Dogg (52): nada menos que el ex vocalista principal de "The Police", Sting (72).

"No debería haber hablado de eso"

Extrañamente, el hombre conocido por sus rápidos rimas, possibly still buzzing from his performance alongside Snoop Dogg at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, gave an uncensored interview. For years, whispers about a new collaborative album from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, titled "Missionary", have been in circulation.

Therefore, interviewer Nischelle Turner (49) asked about the album's development and whether Dr. Dre would be featuring as an artist: "I've contributed a few tracks, but I'm not sure if any of them will make it," Dre unexpectedly replied. "We have Sting on one track, we have...", he paused, "Man, there's an incredible lineup of artists on this album, I shouldn't have shared that fact, to be honest."

"Álbum dirigido al público femenino"

Following Snoop's rap motto "Drop it like it's hot", the secret's out: Sting and Snoop will be joining forces on the same album. Although it might seem an unlikely pairing, it makes complete sense considering the album's overall theme: "It's an album that will resonate with the female audience," Dr. Dre said, "and it showcases significant growth and maturity in the lyrics and music." Dr. Dre is referring to Snoop's debut album "Doggystyle", which he co-produced with Snoop Dogg in 1993: "This project was even more enjoyable to work on since we were young guns back then - he was 19 and I was six years his senior. I believe this is some of the best music I've created throughout my career. I think people will truly appreciate it."

Nuevo álbum de Snoop en noviembre

Dr. Dre también compartió que tiene hasta el 1 de septiembre para completar la producción del álbum y garantizar su lanzamiento en noviembre. Y con un buen número de nuevas canciones: "I aimed for 14 songs, but Snoop insists on 16." Una cosa está clara: la actuación de Snoop Dogg en los Juegos Olímpicos de París ha aumentado aún más su popularidad a nivel mundial. Ya sea como portador de la antorcha bajo los aros olímpicos o en elegantes atuendos ecuestres, sus apariciones crossover ya se han vuelto sensacionales en línea. Millones de fans de todo el mundo esperan con ansias el lanzamiento del nuevo álbum en noviembre.

