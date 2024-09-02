Selena Gómez ha hecho la transición al papel de una jugadora de voleibol dedicada.

Selena Gomez cumplió con su solicitud: Un cartel en Telluride, Colorado, invitó a la cantante a asistir a un partido de voleibol y honrar a todos con su canto del himno nacional. Milagrosamente, ella apareció.

Mientras promocionaba su película "Emilia Pérez", Gomez descubrió el equipo de voleibol de Telluride a través de un aviso pegado en la ciudad. El aviso, escrito en naranja brillante, decía: "Selena Gomez, por favor canta el himno nacional en uno de nuestros partidos en casa". Estaba firmado por los entusiastas de voleibol locales.

Gomez compartió una foto del aviso en su Instagram y escribió: "Me lo pidieron, ¡no pude resistirme! Es mi primera vez en Telluride". También publicó múltiples imágenes y clips de su visita al gimnasio, donde sorprendió a los jóvenes atletas. Los atletas de voleibol parecían estupefactos con la aparición inesperada de Gomez.

"I saw the sign and had to pay them a visit," Gomez explained to those present. She then posed for photos and signed autographs. However, the U.S. entertainment news service "Entertainment Tonight" reported that she did not sing the national anthem.

Gomez estaba en Telluride durante el fin de semana para la proyección de la nueva película de Jacques Audiard "Emilia Pérez", donde interpreta el papel principal junto a Zoe Saldana. La película está programada para estrenarse en los cines en noviembre.

"The most compassionate soul," Saldana commented on Gomez's post with the gym pictures. Gomez's boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, sent three heart emojis. The couple confirmed their relationship in December 2023. Recently, there have even been whispers of a potential engagement, with rumors swirling after Gomez was spotted with a golden ring on her finger. In May, Blanco told Howard Stern that he wishes to start a family with Gomez, stating they "talk about it every day."

