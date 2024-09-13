Se espera retraso en la decisión sobre la fusión de acero de EE.UU. debido a que las preocupaciones políticas ensombrecen las perspectivas

El Comité de Inversión Extranjera en Estados Unidos (CFIUS), que examina las posibles amenazas a la seguridad nacional de las inversiones extranjeras, se espera que presente sus recomendaciones a la Casa Blanca después del 5 de noviembre, según fuentes.

Este calendario está diseñado para eludir la atmósfera de presión de un ciclo electoral, donde todas las partes se han opuesto abiertamente al trato.

El valor de las acciones de US Steel aumentó el viernes después de que The Washington Post informara que el presidente Joe Biden no intervendría rápidamente para detener el trato. Las acciones de US Steel con sede en Pittsburgh (X) Recently were trading 5% higher.

As the sitting president, Biden holds the final say, and he'd hinted he'd be prepared to halt the deal if CFIUS didn't reach a consensus, as reported by CNN.

The stakes have likely escalated over the past week, following US Steel's announcement it would be compelled to lay off workers and close mills without Nippon's backing, plus news of Biden hosting the Japanese prime minister at his Delaware residence the following weekend.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during his White House visit in April, told journalists that legal reviews would decide the deal's outcome.

Various business organizations penned a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, warning of the repercussions of politicizing a process designed to evaluate national security risks objectively.

“Lamentablemente, ha habido intentos recientes de politizar el trabajo del comité desde todos los ámbitos políticos, lo que permite que la política erosion la clara y estrecha mandato estatutario de evaluación de seguridad nacional”, escribieron las organizaciones empresariales en su carta. “El clima de inversión de Estados Unidos sufrirá un daño significativo si prevalece esta intromisión política”.

La semana pasada, la vicepresidenta Kamala Harris dijo durante una parada de campaña en Pittsburgh que creía que US Steel debería seguir siendo "propiedad y operado por estadounidenses".

Both former President Donald Trump and his vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, have publicly opposed the sale of US Steel to Nippon.

Multiple Rust Belt Democrats also stand against the deal, including Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

US Steel put itself up for sale in 2023 after receiving an unexpected, $7 billion buyout offer from Ohio-based Cleveland Cliffs. The $14.9 billion deal with Nippon Steel, Japan's largest steel manufacturer, emerged from that sale process.

The White House has confirmed it would await CFIUS's recommendation, which hasn't been made yet, according to CNN.

In a statement on Friday, White House spokesperson Saloni Sharma reaffirmed Biden's belief that US Steel should remain a US-owned and operated steel company.

Saloni pointed out that the White House hadn't received a recommendation from CFIUS last week, indicating a decision couldn't have been imminent.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who was a finalist to be Harris' VP candidate, has been in contact with workers, the private sector, and the Biden administration on the deal. His office has also warned against letting politics take control.

“The current situation does not warrant reckless political rhetoric and threats against Western Pennsylvania workers,” Manuel Bonder, Shapiro's press secretary, said in a statement last week.

