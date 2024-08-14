Reanudan las conversaciones sobre el alto el fuego y la liberación de rehenes en Gaza

Según la oficina de Netanyahu, el jefe de Mossad David Barnea y el director del Shin Bet Ronen Bar viajarán a las conversaciones. También se espera que el jefe de inteligencia de EE. UU., William Burns, asista, según fuentes estadounidenses.

Permanece incierto si y en qué forma Hamas estará representado. Un representante anónimo de Hamas le dijo a AFP que las negociaciones con los mediadores están en curso y incluso se han intensificado en las últimas horas. Hamas quiere que "el plan de Biden se implemente, no solo negociaciones por negociaciones", dijo, refiriéndose a una propuesta de alto el fuego presentada por el presidente de EE. UU., Joe Biden, a finales de mayo.

El plan en varias etapas de Biden es la base de las conversaciones renovadas. Inicialmente, llama a un alto el fuego de seis semanas, que podría prolongarse para negociar un cese permanente de los combates. También llama a la retirada del ejército israelí de las zonas pobladas de la Franja de Gaza, y al intercambio de rehenes israelíes por prisioneros palestinos.

Biden había expresado la esperanza de que Irán se abstuviera de atacar a Israel si se alcanza un acuerdo de alto el fuego en la Franja de Gaza.

Los mediadores, EE. UU., Egipto y Qatar, han estado tratando durante meses de lograr un alto el fuego renovado en la guerra entre Israel y Hamas. En un primer alto el fuego en noviembre, alrededor de 100 rehenes fueron liberados a cambio de 240 prisioneros palestinos.

Mientras tanto, Israel está intensificando los preparativos para un ataque temido por Irán y sus aliados. Entre otras cosas, el museo de arte de Tel Aviv dijo que había trasladado sus obras más valiosas a un lugar seguro. En Haifa, las autoridades ya han fortalecido las medidas de seguridad con refugios protectores y un departamento de hospital subterráneo.

"Israel remains on high alert," Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote on the online service X. Herzog thanked the western partners of his country for their support.

Iran and Hezbollah have threatened Israel with retaliation after the killings of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Israel has not commented on Haniyeh's killing; Hamas and Iran blame the country for both attacks.

Since then, fears of escalation have been growing. The US, Israel's closest ally, has strengthened its military presence in the region and sent more warships and fighter jets. Washington also approved additional arms exports to Israel worth more than $20 billion, including 50 F-15 fighter jets and 33,000 rounds of tank ammunition, according to the US State Department.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued its operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Its units have continued their "precise, intelligence-based" operations in the Tel al-Sultan area in Rafah in the south, it said. More than 40 air strikes were carried out on "terrorist infrastructure" throughout the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

The Hamas-controlled civil defense reported at least four dead in an attack in Khan Yunis. The cities of Gaza, Beit Lahia, Deir Balah, and Rafah were also targeted.

The conflict in the Gaza Strip was sparked on October 7th by an unprecedented large-scale attack by Hamas on Israel. According to Israeli reports, 1198 people were killed and 251 people were kidnapped in the Gaza Strip. In response to the attack, Israel has since been conducting large-scale military operations in the Gaza Strip. According to reports from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified and does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, over 39,960 people have been killed.

