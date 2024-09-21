¿Qué entidad o individuos podrían salvar el FC Schalke 04 en su situación actual?

FC Schalke 04 vuelve a buscar un nuevo entrenador. Después de una sorpresiva derrota ante Darmstadt 98, el tiempo de Karel Geraerts ha llegado a su fin. El club de Gelsenkirchen está en una espiral descendente en la tabla. ¿Habrá un salvador en alguna parte?

En efecto, esta pregunta es apropiada. No hay club que tenga una puerta giratoria más frecuente para entrenadores que el FC Schalke 04. Con el despido de Geraerts, el club ha contratado y despedido a su 33º entrenador en el siglo XXI (incluyendo soluciones interinas). Esto lo convierte en el décimo entrenador en dejar el club desde 2020. Si bien la sostenibilidad es una preocupación importante para el club, no ha podido lograrla con sus entrenadores.

Ahora comienza la búsqueda de un nuevo entrenador. Necesitan a alguien dispuesto a enfrentar el reto de estabilizar a este gigante tambaleante y restaurarlo gradualmente a su antigua gloria. Después de todo, esto es lo que los aficionados de Gelsenkirchen han anhelado durante años, pero siempre han sido decepcionados. El club solo conoce una dirección: hacia abajo. Después de seis jornadas, el RC Schalke 04 está en la zona de relegación. Otra temporada luchando contra la relegación parece probable. Debería haber sido más tranquilo, más relajado y mejor, pero no fue así.

Esta temporada básicamente fue sabotaje desde el principio. El equipo luchó en el campo con pobres actuaciones, y fuera de él había una lucha de poder entre el entrenador y el director deportivo Benjamin Manga. Manga criticó públicamente las alineaciones de Geraerts, y el belga rara vez le dio una oportunidad a los descubrimientos del director. Estas tensiones llevaron al despido del entrenador, así como al de Manga. El club acusó al entrenador de un desarrollo negativo en general y de no hacer suficiente progreso táctico.

Tensiones entre el entrenador y el director deportivo

También era un secreto a voces que el entrenador y el director deportivo no estaban en la misma página. Al menos al entrenador se le dio palabras amables y un adiós del club. Parece poco probable que hubiera habido un resultado diferente con una victoria contra Darmstadt, dados los fuertes críticas. Para entonces, no había nada que reparar.

La primera mitad del partido parecía prometedora para el Schalke. Lideraban 3-0 y jugaban bien. Pero entonces concedieron un penal justo antes del descanso y todo se vino abajo. Los aficionados quedaron impactados y abuchearon en señal de protesta.

Se necesitará mucha imaginación para encontrar un salvador que pueda curar rápidamente las heridas de este club tambaleante y sufrido. El equipo parece incierto e incompleto. Geraerts luchó no solo con pobres actuaciones del equipo, sino también con jugadores descontentos y disputas sobre la alineación y la táctica. Hay muchas razones para la separación. Pero perhaps the problems run even deeper given the absurd hiring and firing policy in the 21st century?

In the end, he had to listen to his captain Kenan Karaman, who was always loyal in public, that he should show more empathy in his explosive lineup decisions. It was already clear then: It's burning on Schalke. It's burning fiercely. And every attempt to extinguish the fire only made the situation worse. Even Karaman's predecessor Thomas Reis, who was still celebrated as a beacon of hope in the relegation season, realized how much unrest and fear exists at this location.

Ahora le toca el turno a Benjamin Manga

Karaman still hoped for "internal peace" on Friday evening, when the defeat and the boos from the stands were still ringing in his ears. He probably knew that this wish would not come true. This matchday threatens to drop to a relegation spot. And the tasks that follow will not make things any easier. On Saturday, it's off to the duel with Preußen Münster. The insecure Schalke team will first have to prove themselves in front of its emotional audience. And that in direct competition with a, as it stands, rival in the relegation battle. Afterwards, Hertha BSC will come to the home arena. Also, a giant searching for stability and its role in this season.

Until the mid-October international pause, interim U23 boss Jakob Fimpel will lead the charge. Post-break, a fresh figure needs to be identified and installed. Team planner Ben Manga, who's been with the club since May and wasn't a fan of Geraerts' methods, has his work cut out for him now. With Wilmots' departure, Manga gains more influence in crafting the squad. A major fix akin to Thomas Tuchel or Joachim Löw (two light-hearted mentions) isn't financially feasible - nor does it seem there's interest from potential coaching legends. As per media suggestions, Manga had contemplated a coaching switch in the summer, with two prospects in mind. Is one of them still in contention? On social media, puns on Peter Neururer and Felix Magath are popular. So who's taking charge? Anyone home? HELLO? HELLO?

Despite the change in management, FC Schalke 04 continues to struggle in the second football league. Current sports director Benjamin Manga now has the responsibility to find a new coach who can help turn things around.

As FC Schalke 04 searches for a new manager, there's talk about bringing in either Peter Neururer or Felix Magath, two potential candidates mentioned in the media.

Lea también: