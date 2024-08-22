¿Puede el golf estar de moda?, argumentó esta marca de moda de alta gama.

El símil lo está dibujando el cofundador de Whim Golf, una marca de ropa de alta gama y estudio de diseño, que anima a las personas sin interés en el juego a probar el golf.

"La gente no prueba el golf de la misma manera que no prueba el brócoli, porque no cree que le gustará", le dijo Colin Heaberg a CNN, cofundador de la empresa.

"¿Cómo haces que la gente pruebe algo que cree que no le gusta?"

"Un poco diferente"

Responder a esta pregunta ha sido el objetivo principal de Whim desde que Heaberg y su socio comercial Will Gesel fundaron la empresa, que comenzó como una marca de moda boutique, en julio de 2019.

La ropa ha sido la respuesta principal, con una tienda temporal en Chicago que marcó el lanzamiento de la empresa. Los posibles clientes pudieron explorar una variedad de "vestimenta deportiva clásica estadounidense", incluyendo camisas de botón, polos, shorts y más.

Ninguno de los artículos en los percheros habría parecido fuera de lugar en el campo de golf, pero la intención no era reinventar la rueda. En cambio, Whim estaba targeting a un mercado específicamente amplio: "Personas que les gusta X, Y, Z - y golf".

"Hay mucha gente para quienes el golf es su personalidad completa, pero para muchas personas interesadas en nuestra marca, tienen todo un conjunto diferente de intereses", explicó Heaberg.

"Hay mucha gente que compra nuestra ropa y nunca va a jugar golf, pero les gusta cómo lo hacemos. Mucha de la ropa que estamos haciendo es bastante accesible - no estamos haciendo el polo más salvaje de Rick Owens o algo así. Estamos haciendo cosas buenas y limpias - solo un poco diferentes".

exactly cómo diferente Whim puede ser mientras trabaja dentro de un estilo deportivo que incluso el golfista más dedicado admitirá que tiene una reputación de monotonía rigurosa es un desafío con el que sus fundadores luchan con frecuencia.

Hay outliers y parecen estar surgiendo con creciente regularidad: el rapero obsesionado con el golf Macklemore lanzó la línea de ropa Bogey Boys en 2021 para atender a los jugadores que "quieren destacar", y Jason Day de Australia hizo una declaración en el Masters de este año, en abril, al teear en el Augusta National con un suéter sin mangas llamativo diseñado por la marca de estilo de vida Malbon Golf.

Even so, Heaberg remains uninterested in the sartorial choices of the game's top players. He uses another analogy, this time comparing fashion outside of golf. "If you're looking at the best style, you're not going to just be looking at movie stars - Ryan Gosling - those people, they just don't have it," he said.

The fact that Day was subsequently asked to remove his flamboyant top by Masters officials is evidence of Heaberg's belief that much of golf continues to operate according to a strict dress code.

"I think it's hard to make actual market change because the rest of the market thinks that there's nothing wrong with what they're currently doing, and are not comfortable with change," he reflected.

"We've always tried to be really constructive about it and not tell people like, ‘We hate your pink striped polo. ‘We're like, ‘That's cool, but this stuff also works.’"

"Golf Gratis"

Lo que diferencia a Whim de otras marcas, sin embargo, es lo que se encuentra debajo de los pies de las siete tiendas temporales que ha abierto a lo largo de su historia de cinco años.

Cada tienda está equipada con greenes de putting completamente jugables hechos de césped artificial, que son gratuitos para los transeúntes en ciudades importantes como Nueva York y Los Ángeles. Más de 15,000 personas han probado su habilidad en el golf en las instalaciones de la empresa.

Whim también ha expandido a una tienda en línea, ha producido "innumerables" obras de arte, ha vendido directamente a clubes de campo y Recently announced a sneaker collaboration with sportswear giant Reebok - "a dream come true" for Heaberg. Yet clothing is merely the "carrot" to get people, especially urban dwellers, to pick up a club and attempt their first putt.

"Everybody jumps like a kid when they finally do the thing that they've been trying to do and it works. That's why we're doing it - just to expose people," Heaberg said.

"A little girl gets on the bus and sees a soccer field or a basketball court and sees people doing that, and they tell their parents, 'I wanna do that.' If you don't see golf, it's hard to know you want to do it.

"Just let people see the thing, and the more you see it, the more you can see yourself within it."

The putting green installations, dubbed the "Free Golf Initiative", are part of the brand's mission to "democratize" a sport that it says has "been held hostage by the general public's misconceptions about who belongs in the game."

The ultimate goal: convert as many golfers as possible between the ages of 18 and 34 so that, in a decade's time, their children can lead a "youth movement" in the sport.

"You'd hear all this stuff about 'grow the game' and all these insider golf people would kind of have this lip service about how they're trying to make it a more diverse and welcoming place," Heaberg said.

"And we would always just be like, ‘You guys are just not doing anything, though.You've got to do the work.’ We can't just hire some diversity on the business and be like, ‘Alright, we did it!’ You've got to really get out there and put clubs in people's hands.

"That's the only metric there is - how many people are touching clubs?"

Golf a menudo se percibe como un deporte exclusivo, pero Whim Golf busca cambiar eso al hacerlo más accesible a través de su línea de ropa y la iniciativa 'Golf Gratis'.

La iniciativa 'Golf Gratis' implica instalar greenes de putting completamente jugables en las tiendas temporales de Whim, animando a los habitantes urbanos a probar el golf y potencialmente enamorarse del deporte.

