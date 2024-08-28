Reconstrucción y Ampliación, o simplemente, Actualización y Extensión de la Estructura Existente - Proyecto importante: Festival de Salzburgo en el interior de las montañas

El evento de Salzburgo está ampliando sus instalaciones en 10,000 metros cuadrados en los próximos años, aumentando su tamaño en más de un cuarto. El proyecto de renovación y expansión, que tiene un presupuesto estimado de aproximadamente 400 millones de euros para 2031, comenzará a principios de septiembre, justo después del evento musical y teatral de este año.

Para hacer espacio, entre otras cosas, se excavará más el Mönchsberg, según indicó Lukas Crepaz, director comercial del evento, a la agencia de prensa alemana.

Las instalaciones y escenarios de actuación actualmente se encuentran en y dentro de esta montaña. Por ejemplo, la Felsenreitschule, que se utilizó como cantera y para espectáculos de animales en siglos anteriores, ahora sirve como escenario para óperas y conciertos.

Los escenarios "llegando a sus límites" debido al cambio climático

Se planea construir un pabellón de construcción de escena en el Mönchsberg a partir de 2026. Si se construyera más lejos en un campo verde, Would result in soil sealing and environmentally harmful truck deliveries, argues Crepaz. Within the expansion project, space will also be created for currently lacking rehearsal rooms and workshops.

First on the agenda, however, is the construction of a visitor center and a new cooling system to maintain tolerable temperatures during performances. "Due to climate change and the obvious increase in extreme heat days, we have already reached our limit," says Crepaz.

Other than that, the Large Festival Hall will be revamped, and the outdated event operating technology will be upgraded. Temporary substitute stages are still being sourced.

From 263 to 400 million

The project is being funded by the city and state of Salzburg, as well as from the Austrian federal budget.

According to calculations by the Chambers of Commerce, the Salzburg Event generates an annual added value of 250 million euros in Austria. Taxes and levies amount to 96 million euros. "The investment has paid for itself within five years," says Crepaz.

Originally, costs of around 263 million euros were anticipated, but due to inflation, this has increased to 400 million euros - and that's not all. From 2031 onwards, the Felsenreitschule and the Mozart House are to be renovated in a subsequent phase, but no cost estimate is available for this yet.

