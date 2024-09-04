- "Propugnan abiertamente la autonomía corporal": Stefanie Giesinger habla de experiencias de aborto

Stefanie Giesinger, la famosa modelo y emprendedora, susurra tranquilamente, "Revisé la prueba de embarazo y luego me entró el pánico y grité. Hace unos doce meses, me quedé embarazada inesperadamente y fue un momento difícil para mí". Por primera vez, habla abiertamente sobre su embarazo no planeado y la decisión de abortar. En su podcast e Instagram, Giesinger comparte sus luchas durante este viaje.

Giesinger tiene una gran cantidad de seguidores en Instagram y tiene una sesión de fotos programada justo después de la prueba positiva. Escribe, "Me sentí como si estuviera en una realidad alternativa". Consigue llegar al set y trabajar mientras su amiga intenta contactar con su ginecólogo habitual, que está de vacaciones. Así que ends up at an unfamiliar clinic.

In her post, Giesinger discusses the feelings many unexpectedly pregnant women experience: helplessness, embarrassment, despair. And the question, "Should I keep the baby?" She chooses against it and goes through a process that German politicians call a compromise, but women often refer to as a challenging ordeal.

¿Cómo se manejan los abortos en Alemania?

Los abortos son técnicamente ilegales en Alemania y están rigurosamente regulados por el Código Penal en su Sección 218. Hasta la 12ª semana, un embarazo puede ser interrumpido sin penalty si la persona puede demostrar que asistió a una sesión de asesoramiento y esperó tres días. Si el embarazo es avanzado, la intervención es posible si la salud física o mental de la persona embarazada está en riesgo o si el embarazo fue resultado de una violación. (More information for those affected is available, for instance, here.)

Giesinger seems especially affected by the baby photos in the waiting room of "Pro Familia," where she receives counseling. Later, she opts for a surgical abortion but has to wait several weeks for it to be performed. "The egg cell was too small to be captured in a photo," she writes on Instagram. She describes this period as a battle against her own body: "Something was growing inside me, and I didn't want it."

"Respect for Stefanie Giesinger"

After a successful abortion, she plunges into despair, needing to process her thoughts and guilt. A year later, Giesinger can talk openly about it. She thanks her environment for their support and is grateful for the opportunity to make this decision. Within hours of her Instagram post, Giesinger receives overwhelming support from her more than five million followers. Many praise her for her honesty, while others share their own experiences.

En países como Polonia o Hungría, las leyes del aborto son significativamente más estrictas. UK studies reveal that bans do not reduce the abortion rate. Abortos no son procedimientos poco comunes, pero el número total está disminuyendo. Alrededor de 100,000 abortos tienen lugar en Alemania anualmente, con unos 106,000 casos informados en 2023, según la Oficina Federal de Estadística.

Instagram es una plataforma donde Giesinger comparte sus luchas durante su embarazo no planeado y posterior viaje de aborto. Después de su discusión abierta, recibe una avalancha de apoyo de sus más de cinco millones de seguidores.

Giesinger menciona en su publicación de Instagram los sentimientos de helplessness, embarrassment, and despair that many unexpectedly pregnant women face, and how these emotions stem from the challenging question of whether to keep the baby.

Lea también: