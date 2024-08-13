Primera muerte en incendios forestales griegos - La UE envía bomberos

Cientos de bomberos continúan luchando contra el tercer día de un incendio que comenzó el domingo por la tarde en el pueblo de Varnavas, a unos 35 kilómetros al noreste de la capital griega. Impulsado por fuertes vientos, el incendio se ha extendido a una línea de llamas de alrededor de 30 kilómetros de ancho, con algunas llamas que alcanzan más de 25 metros de altura, según la broadcaster estatal ERT.

Hasta el martes, alrededor de 700 bomberos, 200 camiones de bomberos y nueve aviones han sido desplegados para combatir el incendio. El portavoz del servicio de bomberos, Costas Tsigkas, anunció éxitos iniciales en la lucha contra el incendio el martes por la mañana, pero advirtió que las condiciones siguen siendo desafiantes. "A partir del mediodía, habrá viento", dijo, "y con cada hora que pasa, se vuelve más difícil".

Se espera que las temperaturas en Atenas alcancen hasta 38 grados Celsius y velocidades del viento de hasta 39 kilómetros por hora el martes.

Desde que comenzaron los incendios el domingo, al menos un bombero ha sufrido graves quemaduras y otro ha sido hospitalizado con dificultades para respirar. Según el Ministerio de Salud de Grecia, 66 personas han sido tratadas por lesiones relacionadas con el fuego.

Varios países de la UE, así como Turquía y Serbia, han enviado apoyo a Grecia para ayudar a combatir los incendios. Bajo un mecanismo de la UE de 2001, alrededor de 180 bomberos y 55 vehículos han sido enviados desde varios países, con unos 90 bomberos procedentes del sureste de Francia. Italia, República Checa y Rumania también han contribuido al esfuerzo. Turquía anunció el lunes por la noche que enviaría dos aviones de lucha contra incendios.

El lunes, las llamas alcanzaron los suburbios de la capital, Atenas, lo que obligó a miles de residentes de varios barrios a huir. Several settlements have been evacuated.

Meanwhile, the conservative Greek government has faced criticism in the press over its handling of the wildfire. "Enough is enough", headlined the centrist daily "Ta Nea". The liberal newspaper "Kathimerini" wrote that the "out-of-control" fire had left "massive destruction and open questions". The leftist "Efsyn" called for the evacuation of Maximos, the prime minister's official residence.

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cut short his vacation and returned to the capital on Sunday. He visited the Civil Protection Ministry on Monday but has not yet commented on the fires.

According to the National Observatory, which was itself threatened by the flames, the fire has so far destroyed at least 10,000 hectares of land.

The fires have brought back memories in Greece of the 2018 disaster in the coastal town of Mati, near Marathon, where 104 people died, some while trying to escape the flames in their cars.

