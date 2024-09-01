- Preparándose para el próximo episodio de la serie de spin-off de Rocky esto es lo que se puede esperar.

En el spin-off de "Rocky", titulado "Creed", la historia gira en torno al hijo del archirrival de Rocky Balboa, Apollo Creed, interpretado por Carl Weathers. Esta franquicia se ha destacado de su predecesora con cada secuela, especialmente en "Creed III - El legado de Rocky", donde Sylvester Stallone no apareció en su papel clásico por primera vez. Dirigida por Michael B. Jordan, la película continúa cautivando a la audiencia, con su estreno en televisión gratuita en ProSieben el 1 de septiembre.

La trama se centra en Adonis "Donnie" Creed (interpretado por Jordan), ahora dueño de un estudio de boxeo en Los Ángeles, impartiendo su sabiduría a atletas aspirantes. Su tiempo está dividido entre su esposa Bianca (Tessa Thompson) y su hija sorda Amara, que comienza a mostrar interés en el boxeo. Sin embargo, su vida pacífica se ve alterada por Damian "Dame" Anderson (Jonathan Majors), un antiguo amigo convertido en adversario debido a un incidente amargo del pasado que llevó a Majors a la cárcel, mientras que Jordan escapó ileso. Buscando venganza, los dos se enfrentan en el ring.

La pregunta de una cuarta parte

Con fuertes números en taquilla, "Creed III" ha generado especulaciones sobre una posible cuarta entrega. En noviembre de 2023, Irwin Winkler, productor de Hollywood, confirmó el regreso de la serie "Creed", con Michael B. Jordan tanto como director como protagonista. La información sobre la secuela ha sido escasa, aunque Winkler mencionó que la preproducción comenzaría dentro de un año. El marco temporal de lanzamiento previsto es principios de 2026, sin detalles de la trama revelados aún.

El elenco

Sylvester Stallone es poco probable que reaparezca como Rocky Balboa, según sus declaraciones públicas. Stallone considera que su historia ha llegado a su fin en "Creed II", y también guarda resentimiento hacia el productor Winkler por supuestamente explotar ambas franquicias. El panorama para Jonathan Majors puede ser similar, dada su condena por violencia doméstica el año pasado, lo que ha llevado a Hollywood a reconsiderar sus roles.

Un nuevo viejo enemigo para Adonis Creed

Adonis Creed (Jordan), the former boxer, had hung up the gloves. Now, he runs a boxing studio in Los Angeles, mentoring up-and-coming talents. He spends his free time with wife Bianca (Thompson) and their increasingly boxing-enthusiastic daughter, Amara.

However, their tranquility is jeopardized when Damian "Dame" Anderson (Majors), an old friend turned adversary, resurfaces. Their friendship was shattered by a pivotal incident in 2002, with Majors landing in prison, while Jordan escaped without penalty for his involvement. Majors seeks payback from the renowned boxing champion presumed to have seized his heavyweight title chance. The confrontation between the two ignites as they stand in the ring, sparring.

Una cuarta ronda?

Despite its success without Stallone, "Creed III" sparked interest in a potential fourth installment. Confirming the revival in November 2023 was producer Irwin Winkler, who also revealed Michael B. Jordan's continued engagement in lead acting and directorial roles. Details surrounding the sequel have been kept secret, and Winkler stated pre-production would commence within a year from the disclosure—which would be around two to three months from now. No plot details have surfaced yet, but a cinema release is rumored only as early as 2026.

Los jugadores

Speculations surrounding Sylvester Stallone's return as Rocky Balboa persist, but he has publicly announced the conclusion of his character's storyline in "Creed II". Additionally, his retrospective animosity towards producer Winkler casts his involvement in doubt. Similarly, Jonathan Majors might not return due to the professional repercussions of his 2023 domestic violence conviction, which affected his roles in major Hollywood productions, including Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

