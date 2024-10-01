Premio a la figura cultural distinguida otorgado a Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts recibirá el prestigioso César Honorífico. Sus talentos interpretativos la han hecho merecedora de este reconocimiento.

Julia Roberts recibirá un gran honor. Según los organizadores de los próximos Premios César número 50, detallados en su sitio web oficial, Roberts recibirá el César d'Honneur -el César honorífico- el 28 de febrero de 2024.

La organización ha elogiado a Roberts por su papel internacionalmente reconocido como Vivian Ward en "Pretty Woman" en 1990. Dirigida por Garry Marshall, esta película icónica lanzó a Roberts a la categoría de superestrella global. Su cautivadora sonrisa y su magnífica interpretación junto a Richard Gere dejaron boquiabiertos a los espectadores.

La mención para el próximo premio de Roberts reconoce su talento excepcional en "numerosas otras obras". Desde papeles cómicos hasta interpretaciones dramáticas como su interpretación ganadora del Oscar en "Erin Brockovich", Roberts ha entregado actuaciones de primera categoría de manera consistente.

Más que una actriz

El comunicado de prensa destacó que Julia Roberts es más que una estrella de cine. Es un icono cultural whose influence extends far beyond her on-screen roles. Off-screen, Roberts is deeply committed to charitable causes. Her role as a UNICEF ambassador supports numerous humanitarian efforts worldwide. As an environmental activist, she has lent her voice to documentaries about preserving the planet and actively advocates for women's rights.

Roberts will join an esteemed group with this award. In recent years, the honorary César has been given to several renowned figures. In 2022, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett received the César d'Honneur, followed by director David Fincher ("Se7en") in 2023. This year, both French actress Agnès Jaoui and "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan were similarly honored and delighted to receive this special recognition.

Julia Roberts' honorary César is set to be presented at The Hollywood Ceremony, as this prestigious event often attracts an international audience. Her exceptional contributions to cinema and advocacy work make her a worthy recipient, further solidifying her legacy amongst Hollywood icons.

