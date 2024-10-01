ir al contenido
Registrarse Suscríbete
SociedadNoticiasEl Hollywood

Premio a la figura cultural distinguida otorgado a Julia Roberts

 and  Katherine Bradley
2 minutos de lectura

Premio a la figura cultural distinguida otorgado a Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts recibirá el prestigioso César Honorífico. Sus talentos interpretativos la han hecho merecedora de este reconocimiento.

Julia Roberts recibirá un gran honor. Según los organizadores de los próximos Premios César número 50, detallados en su sitio web oficial, Roberts recibirá el César d'Honneur -el César honorífico- el 28 de febrero de 2024.

La organización ha elogiado a Roberts por su papel internacionalmente reconocido como Vivian Ward en "Pretty Woman" en 1990. Dirigida por Garry Marshall, esta película icónica lanzó a Roberts a la categoría de superestrella global. Su cautivadora sonrisa y su magnífica interpretación junto a Richard Gere dejaron boquiabiertos a los espectadores.

La mención para el próximo premio de Roberts reconoce su talento excepcional en "numerosas otras obras". Desde papeles cómicos hasta interpretaciones dramáticas como su interpretación ganadora del Oscar en "Erin Brockovich", Roberts ha entregado actuaciones de primera categoría de manera consistente.

Más que una actriz

El comunicado de prensa destacó que Julia Roberts es más que una estrella de cine. Es un icono cultural whose influence extends far beyond her on-screen roles. Off-screen, Roberts is deeply committed to charitable causes. Her role as a UNICEF ambassador supports numerous humanitarian efforts worldwide. As an environmental activist, she has lent her voice to documentaries about preserving the planet and actively advocates for women's rights.

Roberts will join an esteemed group with this award. In recent years, the honorary César has been given to several renowned figures. In 2022, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett received the César d'Honneur, followed by director David Fincher ("Se7en") in 2023. This year, both French actress Agnès Jaoui and "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan were similarly honored and delighted to receive this special recognition.

Julia Roberts' honorary César is set to be presented at The Hollywood Ceremony, as this prestigious event often attracts an international audience. Her exceptional contributions to cinema and advocacy work make her a worthy recipient, further solidifying her legacy amongst Hollywood icons.

Lea también:

Comentarios

Relacionada

¿Ha encontrado Bill Kaulitz la satisfacción ahora?
Sociedad

¿Ha encontrado Bill Kaulitz la satisfacción ahora?

¿Ha encontrado Bill Kaulitz la satisfacción ahora? ¡Hola, amigos! Únanse a nosotros en este episodio de "Ditt & Datt & Dittrich" presentado por Verena y Axel. ¡Tienen algunos chismes jugosos para compartir con ustedes! Encabezando la lista está Bill Kaulitz, el líder de Tokio Hotel, que está causando

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Miembros Público

Más reciente

Pablo Picasso, un renombrado artista español, creó representaciones de numerosas interés romántico,...
Panorama

El descubrimiento revela que es la auténtica obra de Picasso

El descubrimiento revela que es la auténtica obra de Picasso Un artista español llamado Pablo Picasso, que vivió una impresionante edad de 90 años y produjo más de 14,000 obras de arte, dejó una huella duradera en el mundo. Desafortunadamente, el prolífico artista falleció en 1973, pero su arte

 and  Christian Meier
Miembros Público
Titán del fútbol alemán no reconocido
Deporte

Titán del fútbol alemán no reconocido

Titán del fútbol alemán no reconocido ¿Quién es Nicolas Kuhn?, te preguntas. Excelente pregunta, ya que esta noche en la Liga de Campeones podría darnos una respuesta. Este martes, se pondrá las botas para el Celtic de Glasgow, enfrentándose al Borussia Dortmund. Y vaya, ¡ha causado sensación entre los escoceses!

 and  Ann Bradley
Miembros Público
Arrestado en Munich por asalto mortal
Panorama

Arrestado en Munich por asalto mortal

Arrestado en Munich por asalto mortal Una semana después de un incidente mortal en el centro de Múnich, que involucró ataques graves y lesiones mortales en la cabeza a un hombre de 57 años, las autoridades confirmaron la captura del principal sospechoso. El anuncio se hizo temprano en el día,

 and  Christian Meier
Miembros Público