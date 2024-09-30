Parece que el capitán Popp se está retirando.

Según informes, la capitana de la selección nacional de fútbol de Alemania, Alexandra Popp, está a punto de colgar las botas. Según el "Periódico General de Wolfsburgo", la Federación Alemana de Fútbol (DFB) anunciará la retirada de la delantera de 33 años esta semana, y el nuevo entrenador nacional, Christian Wueck, ya está al tanto.

Popp, que ha marcado 67 goles en 144 partidos internacionales, podría haber jugado su último partido con la camiseta azul y blanca con la victoria por 1-0 contra España en el partido por el bronce en los Juegos Olímpicos de este verano. El equipo alemán se hizo con el tercer puesto en el torneo celebrado en Francia. Es worth noting that her teammates Merle Frohms and Marina Hegering had retired from the national team after the same tournament. Popp had previously won Olympic gold with the DFB team in 2016 and secured second place at the European Championship in 2022.

Popp, whose contract with Wolfsburg expires at the end of the season, has been dealing with numerous injuries lately. She has kept her future in the DFB team uncertain, stating, "It could go in all directions." She recently expressed the need for "a little more time" to make her decision.

After announcing her retirement from the German national team, speculation surrounds Popp's future with VfL Wolfsburg (women). Despite dealing with injuries, Popp has not made a decision about her contract renewal with Wolfsburg, which expires at the end of the season.

