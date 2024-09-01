- Paderborn SC y Asseiger de Ulm no lograron producir ningún gol en su partido.

Paderborn luchó por mantener su ventaja en la 2. liga federal, pero finalmente empató 0-0 con el recién ascendido SSV Ulm. Dirigidos por el entrenador Lukas Kwasniok, Paderborn cayó al quinto lugar. Por otro lado, Ulm consiguió su primer punto de la temporada bajo la dirección de Thomas Wörle. Este fue el primer enfrentamiento entre estos dos equipos en un partido oficial.

Ambos equipos comenzaron el partido con gran energía y velocidad en el Home-Deluxe-Arena, ante unos 12,000 espectadores. Paderborn slowly gained control over the game, but chances to score were hard to come by until the 20th minute when their striker Sven Michel narrowly missed the target with an attempt from ten meters. Semir Telalovic, new addition to Ulm, had the best opportunity for the visitors in the first half, also through a header, in the 37th minute.

The second half saw more action in the midfield. Paderborn's Laurin Curda almost put one past the keeper in the 62nd minute, but his header from a corner hit the post. At the end of the game, Ulm's goalkeeper coach Holger Betz was shown a red card for misconduct (90.+6).

In the 2. Football league, Paderborn's vigorous performance against Ulm resulted in a draw, extending their streak without a win in five matches. During the second half of the competitive encounter, Ulm's goalkeeper coach was sent off for misconduct, adding to the match's eventful conclusion.

