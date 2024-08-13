- Otra asociación demanda la prohibición de las mezquitas

Aproximadamente tres semanas después del cierre de la Mezquita Azul en el Alster, el Centro Islámico de Hamburgo (IZH), clasificado como extremista, ha presentado una demanda contra la orden de cierre del Ministerio Federal del Interior. Al cerrar la Mezquita Imam-Ali -el nombre oficial-, el ministerio está privando a los creyentes chiitas que se reúnen allí de un lugar de adoración importante y obstaculizando su libertad de religión, garantizada por la Ley Fundamental, según el abogado del IZH. El Tribunal Administrativo Federal de Leipzig ha confirmado el recibo de la demanda (6A Z.24).

Esta es la segunda demanda relacionada con la orden de cierre que ha recibido el Tribunal Administrativo Federal. La semana pasada, el Centro Cultural Islámico prohibido de Frankfurt también presentó una demanda y una solicitud urgente en Leipzig contra el cierre.

Los representantes del IZH describieron la razón dada en la orden de cierre de Hamburgo, que la asociación y operador de la mezquita está controlada por el gobierno iraní, persigue objetivos inconstitucionales y difunde la ideología de la Revolución Islámica en Alemania, como "una acusación" que quieren refutar con la demanda.

La reapertura de la Mezquita Azul es el objetivo principal de la demanda

Sin embargo, el objetivo principal es volver a abrir la Mezquita Azul para los creyentes. "Si el Ministerio Federal del Interior está Talking seriously and the Shia faith and religious practice are explicitly not affected by the ban on the IZH, there should be no objections to the continued use of the place of worship for religious purposes," the statement said.

At the same time, the IZH representatives criticized that the ministry had rejected offers of dialogue from the association before the ban. "The IZH as an association, as well as the persons affected by the raid, want to continue to cooperate with the authorities," it said.

A "propaganda center of Iran in Europe"

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) banned the IZH on July 24 as a "significant propaganda center of Iran in Europe". Nationwide, the police seized assets and facilities of the center and five associated partial organizations. Since then, the Blue Mosque has also been under federal administration.

In recent weeks, hundreds of believers have gathered in front of the mosque to pray and demonstrate for the reopening of the place of worship.

The IZH views the allegation of being a propaganda center of Iran in Europe as unfounded and seeks to refute it in their lawsuit. The primary objective of the IZH's lawsuit is to regain access to the Blue Moschee for peaceful religious practices, as they believe the ban infringes upon their right to freely exercise their religion.

