Ocho víctimas reportadas en ataques en Ucrania <unk> Rusia reclamó la toma de tres asentamientos

En el corazón urbano de Kharkiv, el Ministro del Interior Igor Klymenko anunció que entre las víctimas hay una niña de 14 años. Trágicamente, perdió la vida en un ataque aéreo en un parque de juegos, según confirmó el alcalde Ihor Terechow. Además, tres vidas más fueron reclamadas en un asalto a un edificio de apartamentos. Oleh Synehubov, gobernador regional de Kharkiv, informó al menos 59 heridos, incluyendo nueve niños de entre 5 y 16 años.

El gobernador Synehubov también compartió imágenes en plataformas digitales que muestran vehículos dañados frente a o cerca de edificios residenciales, con humo negro saliendo pesadamente de ellos.

Mychailo Podoliak, asesor presidencial, informó un ataque intencional a un edificio de varios pisos en el centro de Kharkiv. Esta operación utilizó una bomba de guía, un arma conocida por su gran capacidad destructiva. La fiscalía ucraniana dijo que la operación se llevó a cabo mediante un avión Su-34 que despegó desde la región rusa de Belgorod, cerca de la frontera.

El objetivo de un ataque nocturno en Sumy, según la fiscalía, fue una empresa privada. Una persona fue encontrada darunter los escombros, y se reportó otra muerte en el hospital debido a sus heridas. También hubo un incendio, dejando al menos 13 personas heridas.

Sumy serves as the capital of Sumy region, which shares borders with Kharkiv to the south and the Russian region of Kursk to the east. In August, Ukraine initiated a military campaign in Kursk with the intention of creating a protective buffer zone on Russian territory to safeguard its people from attacks. Following this, Moscow retaliated with air strikes. Since August 9, approximately 21,000 people have been evacuated from the Sumy region due to the Russian strikes.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported in its weekly intelligence brief that Russian forces had successfully acquired control of three more villages in eastern Ukraine. The villages captured were Nowoselivka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region, and Synkivka in the Kharkiv region.

The village of Nowoselivka is situated about 20 kilometers southeast of Pokrovsk, a strategically significant city towards which Russian forces have been advancing for weeks. Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrsky stated on Friday that the situation around Pokrovsk is currently the most challenging for Ukrainian forces. "The enemy is attempting to breach our troops' defense line. However, so far, these attacks are being repelled," Syrsky noted in a video conference.

Syrsky further added that Ukrainian forces had made gains of up to two kilometers in certain sectors of the Russian border region of Kursk in the past 24 hours. Previously discharged Ukrainian air force commander Mykola Oleschuk mentioned that his forces had destroyed 12 Shahed drones in a single night, while four more failed to reach their objective.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again advocated for the removal of constraints on the use of Western weapons against Russian targets. "We require strong decisions from our allies to terminate this terror," Zelensky expressed on digital networks. He also emphasized the importance of implementing agreements related to air defense.

The European Union officially condemned the series of attacks in Kharkiv and Sumy, calling for an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory. Subsequently, the European Union initiated discussions with its member states to expand sanctions against Russian entities and individuals involved in the conflict.

