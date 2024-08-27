Novak Djokovic comienza su búsqueda para defender su título del Abierto de Estados Unidos con un exitoso partido de primera ronda contra Radu Albot.

Es una pregunta legítima. El título que se le escapó antes y anhelaba, Djokovic finalmente lo ha logrado: ha ganado la medalla de oro masculina individual en los Juegos Olímpicos de París, completando así su Grand Slam de carrera a la edad de 37 años. Él considera esta victoria para Serbia como su "mayor logro".

Sin embargo, Djokovic sigue impulsado por la ambición de asegurar su 25º título de Grand Slam individual, lo que lo convertiría en el máximo exponente tanto en el tenis masculino como femenino.

"Still feel the drive," expresó. "Still possess the competitive spirit. Still aim to make more history and continue to enjoy myself on tour."

Djokovic comenzó su defensa del título del US Open con una victoria positiva, defeating al clasificado Radu Albot 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 en más de dos horas en el Estadio Arthur Ashe. Se enfrentará a su compatriota Laslo Djere en la segunda ronda, quien necesitó casi cuatro horas para vencer a Jan-Lennard Struff en cinco sets.

"Starting out is always tough, particularly when I hadn't played on this surface for five to six months and following my Olympic gold and transitioning to clay," acknowledged post-match. "I didn't participate in any official matches before the US Open. I anticipate facing a bit more challenge in the early rounds."

Djokovic tiene numerous significant accomplishments at stake over the subsequent fortnight in New York, which is the venue for the final Grand Slam event of the year.

Apart from his 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic intends to claim his fifth US Open title, which would equal the record held by Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer for the most titles by a man during the Open Era.

Moreover, he aims to be the first repeat US Open men's champion since Federer won the US Open five consecutive years from 2004 to 2008.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium witnessed Djokovic's 78th victory, the most by any man.

His first-round triumph on Monday increased his US Open match wins to 89, tying him with Federer for the second most by a man in history.

Dominic Thiem se despide del US Open

Dominic Thiem terminó su carrera en el US Open el lunes, cayendo en sets corridos ante el estadounidense Ben Shelton en su encuentro de primera ronda. Sin embargo, Shelton aseguró rendir homenaje a Thiem, campeón del US Open 2020, dirigiendo la ovación del público hacia él una vez finalizado el partido.

Thiem, quien recibió una invitación para este año's US Open, se retirará más tarde este año. El partido del lunes marcó su última aparición en el US Open, donde había logrado un gran éxito hace cuatro años al remontar un 2-0 en sets para vencer a Alexander Zverev.

Thiem decidió tomarse un descanso después de ganar el US Open debido al esfuerzo físico y emocional de lograr un título de Grand Slam. Pasó varias semanas alejado del tenis sin siquiera tocar una raqueta hasta que estuvo listo para regresar.

Sin embargo, fue finalmente una lesión en la muñeca lo que llevó a su anuncio de retiro.

"Thank you so much for all your support throughout the years," Thiem, who was honored on the court Monday, said in his address to the fans. "It's been ten years since I first played here. It's a truly significant moment for me because I achieved my greatest career success here at this court under unusual circumstances in 2020. Unfortunately, I didn't get to experience this triumph with any of you. So that was an incredible moment, but also somewhat sad."

Thiem is planning his final competition to be at the ATP Tour tournament in Vienna in October. The US Open served as his final Grand Slam event.

Diego Schwartzman se despide del US Open

El argentino Diego Schwartzman también ha dicho adiós al US Open, con la intención de retirarse en su país en febrero. Schwartzman, quien ha tenido profundas llegadas en el US Open a lo largo de su carrera, dejó un registro de 4 sets en su último encuentro contra Gael Monfils.

"It's tough to speak," a teary Schwartzman told the crowds in the Grandstand post-match. "I am a guy who cries a lot. I'm sorry. I'm not supposed to cry now. I have to be strong. I've played here 11 times in a row, played in a Grand Slam, at the US Open, and I've done really well here, but I think the entire crowd – today and the years before – all the Latin American people, all the American people here, I don't know why they take care of me like this every year."

