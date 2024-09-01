- Mujer provoca daño en el viaje en autobús hacia la fiesta de la ciudad, deja a seis individuos ileso pero a salvo.

Tras un violento incidente en un festival de la ciudad de Siegen que resultó en incidentes de apuñalamiento, todas las personas afectadas ya están a salvo. La Oficina del Fiscal y la Policía de Hagen emitieron un comunicado conjunto al respecto. Tres hombres, de 19, 21 y 23 años, sufrieron lesiones graves durante la pelea que tuvo lugar el viernes por la noche.

Los investigadores están examinando los detalles y el origen del delito. El incidente ocurrió cuando una mujer comenzó a atacar a la gente con un cuchillo en un autobús que transportaba a más de 40 asistentes al festival. Al menos seis personas resultaron heridas -de las cuales, tres sufrieron lesiones graves.

La policía arrestó a una sospechosa de 32 años poco después del incidente, según los informes policiales. Según "Siegener Zeitung", la mujer es conocida por la policía, es ciudadana alemana y tiene un historial principalmente relacionado con delitos relacionados con drogas. También hay indicios de una posible enfermedad mental. Se emitió una orden de arresto el sábado por los cargos de intento de homicidio. La investigación del caso está siendo manejada por una comisión de homicidios.

En un intento por evitar acusaciones infundadas, la policía de Renania del Norte-Westfalia emitió un comunicado en el servicio de internet X: "En este momento, queremos aclarar: la sospechosa de 32 años es una mujer alemana sin antecedentes migratorios. Por favor, absténganse de hacer acusaciones infundadas y ataques malintencionados".

El conductor del autobús jugó un papel vital al salvar a varios pasajeros al detener rápidamente el vehículo y abrir las puertas. Esto permitió que los pasajeros, incluidos un grupo de chicas, pudieran salir del autobús y buscar refugio en un bosque cercano. El vecindario se encontró inundado de conductores bienintencionados que se detuvieron rápidamente para prestar su ayuda.

El festival de la ciudad de Siegen continúa

El alcalde de Siegen, Steffen Mues, citó "una notable sensación de shock" que lo envolvió a él y a sus conciudadanos después del incidente, y sin embargo, el festival continuó según lo programado el sábado a las 11 a.m. con un servicio ecuménico en la plaza del castillo. Los organizadores estaban confiados en su decisión, stating that they were relying on the "assessment of the police situation" according to the city.

The authorities affirmed that no further threat existed: "We are currently collecting evidence at the crime scene and questioning witnesses," the police spokesperson explained early on Saturday. The specifics of the incident and the sequence of events remain unclear. According to reports, there are indications of a mental illness in the suspected perpetrator. The police initially reported no signs of a political or religious motive.

Of the six injured parties, two were discharged from the hospital during the night, while one woman chose to depart on her own. A police spokesperson declined to comment on the actual condition of the survivors, who hailed from the Siegen-Wittgenstein district and ranged in age from 16 to 30 years old.

The police cared for 36 passengers in a facility overnight, with the presence of both emergency chaplains and emergency services. The individuals who were on the bus at the time of the attack were questioned, while relatives were also present in the facility. The bus in question carried more than 40 adults, along with a couple of children who were picked up by their mother.

Recuerdos del ataque de Solingen

Mayor Mues praised eyewitnesses and first responders, emergency services, and crisis counselors in the aftermath of the incident in Siegen. Federal MP for Siegen-Wittgenstein, Laura Kraft, expressed her sympathy for the injured individuals and offered "strength to the relatives and those affected during these challenging times." This incident cast a "shadow over the festivities" in Siegen.

The attack served as a grim reminder of the incident that took place in Solingen a week prior. On Friday evening, a lone man had randomly attacked bystanders during a 650th anniversary celebration of the city's founding, managing to escape during the ensuing panic and chaos. Two men, aged 67 and 56, as well as a 56-year-old woman, tragically lost their lives. Eight individuals were wounded, four of whom suffered severe injuries. The suspected perpetrator is currently in custody.

Despite the city festival in Siegen being shaken by the recent events, the organizers decided to continue as planned on Saturday at 11 a.m., holding an ecumenical service on the castle square. However, following the violent city festival incident, authorities are urging participants to attend the event cautiously.

