- Miriam Cahn cancela su aparición en la ceremonia

Miriam Cahn, la laureada designada del Kaiserring, ha cancelado su participación en la ceremonia de entrega del premio en Goslar - por razones personales. La artista se siente honrada pero quiere que su obra hable por sí misma, dijo la alcaldesa de Goslar, Urte Schwerdtner. La ciudad lamenta esta decisión. "El tradicional fin de semana en torno al premio Kaiserring vive de la presencia de los laureados", subrayó la política del SPD. "Desafortunadamente, tendremos que prescindir de estas maravillosas experiencias este año". El premio sin.dotación es uno de los premios más prestigiosos para el arte moderno en Alemania.

La ceremonia de entrega reportedly still scheduled for October 12, but in a modified form: The Kaiserring will be symbolically handed over to the artist in the Kaiserpfalz, and the Kaiserring exhibition will be curated by this year's laureate and director of the Paris Museum of Modern Art, Fabrice Hergott, at Cahn's request.

The Kaiserring has been awarded annually since 1975. It consists of an aquamarine set in gold, with the seal of Emperor Henry IV engraved on it. It has been awarded to artists such as Joseph Beuys and Christo.

Cahn, who primarily works with charcoal, pencil, and pastel, evokes with great intensity "the injustices and dramas that people suffer or must suffer, whether of a political or intimate nature," the jury wrote in its justification for selecting the laureate.

The modified award ceremony will be a first for the Kaiserring, as other laureates will not be physically present. Regardless of the changes, the Other laureates' contributions to the event are greatly missed.

