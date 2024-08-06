- Mi novia espera que adivine sus deseos y que me moleste si no lo hago.

Estimada Sra. Peirano,

Llevo un año viviendo con mi novia (estudiante) y, en general, las cosas van bien, pero hay un problema: sus expectativas. A menudo está de mal humor, se siente abrumada por su vida (tesis de maestría, trabajo, tareas diarias) y lo expresa. Sin embargo, no dice directamente qué le pasa, sino que suspira, tiene una cierta mirada y tono.

Me siento provocado por esto y ofrezco mi ayuda, pero nunca parece ser lo que necesita. Por ejemplo, si le pregunto si debo armar algún mueble para ella, ordenar o revisar algo, solo se encoge de hombros.

Luego me siento increíblemente culpable (algo con lo que estoy familiarizado por mi madre, que también nunca estaba satisfecha) y no sé qué hacer conmigo mismo. Suele acabar caminando de puntillas alrededor de mi novia, trayéndole café o comida, y a menudo, esto termina en un mal humor entre nosotros o una discusión. Cuando me acusa de no ayudarla (o dice indirectamente que nadie nunca la ayuda), sé que no es cierto, pero aún me siento culpable.

¿Cómo puedo establecer mejores límites? ¿O cómo puedo ser justo con los dos?

Saludos cordiales, Andrè U.

Estimado Andrè U.,

Parece que se están reactivando patrones y heridas antiguas para ti. Al parecer, has experimentado con tu madre que ella estaba infeliz o necesitaba ayuda, pero no te dio la oportunidad de ayudarla. Los niños naturalmente quieren ayudar y ser útiles para las personas que aman: los niños pequeños disfrutan barriendo la cocina con sus pequeñas escobas o eligiendo la "pasta correcta" en el supermercado, y eso les da una sensación positiva. "He hecho algo bueno, puedo ayudar, soy parte del equipo".

Sin embargo, si el padre o la madre no acepta la ayuda o da instrucciones confusas que el niño no puede cumplir (por ejemplo, deseo que ya fueras adulto y no estuvieras en mi caso), el niño experimenta algo llamado "helplessness aprendida". Esto lleva a sentimientos de impotencia, culpa, confusión y la idea de ser una carga para los demás. Esto a menudo ocurre cuando los padres o un padre tienen problemas irresolubles como el alcoholismo, problemas financieros, conflictos maritales...

Parece que has llevado este tema de tu infancia a tu relación actual y tu novia está activando esta helplessness aprendida que ya estás familiarizado de tu infancia. Te aconsejo que hables con tu novia sobre esto, que tienes un punto sensible aquí debido a una vieja herida. También te recomendaría que sigas recordándote a ti mismo que tanto tú como tu novia son adultos y deberían interactuar en términos igualitarios.

También oigo expectativas y patrones de comportamiento infantiles en el comportamiento de tu novia. A menudo parece sentirse helpless y abrumada con las demandas de su vida y no parece saber exactly what would help her and what she expects from others (especially from you). Since she doesn't express this clearly, you have to guess and offer suggestions and help, but they're not what she needs. Perhaps your interference also creates a relationship dynamic where your girlfriend feels annoyed ("Can't I just be left alone and have a bad mood without someone interfering?"). Your girlfriend might also feel guilty, thinking, "I know I'm being unbearable right now and annoying Andrè, but if he's so nice to me, I feel even worse."

Based on the idea that you're both adults, I'd suggest doing what we therapists call a "task clarification". You figure out if and how you can be helpful. I often used to butt heads with patients when I was starting out because I wanted to achieve something they didn't. Until I learned the magic formula: "What help do you need from me?" Sometimes they just wanted to vent about something and I should just listen. Good to know! Or they wanted something completely different from what I had in mind. And as soon as we'd cleared that up, we'd stop butting heads (and I could sometimes just relax a bit).

My specific suggestion: When your girlfriend is in one of those moods you described next time, you could say: "I can tell something's bothering you. What do you need from me right now? Should I listen, hug you, or help practically (like helping you build that shelf)?" Then, listen carefully to what your girlfriend says and repeat the mantra to yourself: "She's an adult, it's HER responsibility to seek help or not."

If your girlfriend needs specific help, decide for yourself if she can handle it now or if another time would be better.

And now comes the hard part: If your girlfriend doesn't give you a task, step back and calm down. I know this from cats: When there's stress at home, they often go to a quiet place to calm down (sleep in a quiet room, groom, or check their territory). But they don't get involved in the stress and bad mood!

You can make this easier by saying: "Okay, I'll go to my desk / workout / work. Feel free to call me if you think of something I can help with." At this point, I'd advise you to pause and acknowledge your feelings. Are you excited? Do you feel guilty? Are you unsure if you handled it right? Just acknowledge it as it feels.

A largo plazo, crear claridad y fuerza interior cuando nos orientamos por nuestros valores, no por nuestras emociones. Tus emociones fluctúan, y eso es normal. Hoy he tenido 30 emociones diferentes y probablemente tendré otras 50. Algunas son útiles, otras no. Pero si te orientas por tus valores - como tratar a tu novia en términos igualitarios, ayudarla, pero querer saber cómo, y no sentirte responsable por cosas que no son de tu incumbencia - entonces ésos son valores. Y seguir them creará claridad a largo plazo en ti y en tu relación.

Saludos cordialesJulia Peirano

