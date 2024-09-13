McLaren se enfrenta a un posible error después de su declaración de orden de equipo.

Sin embargo, parece haber cierta discordia en el equipo sobre la nueva estrategia: Oscar Piastri no está completamente de acuerdo con la decisión de McLaren de respaldar principalmente a Lando Norris. Ha dejado claro que no siempre cederá su posición.

El reciente cambio táctico de McLaren, dirigido a superar a Max Verstappen, podría provocar más debates en el equipo, ya que no hay reglas claras para Norris y Piastri. Piastri describió la situación como "un poco complicada en ciertos aspectos" antes del Gran Premio de Bakú (que se transmitirá el domingo a las 1:00 PM en RTL y Sky, y en vivo en ntv.de), "aún necesitamos profundizar en este asunto".

Norris, actualmente a 62 puntos detrás de Verstappen, es el principal rival de McLaren contra el piloto de Red Bull. El director del equipo de McLaren, Andrea Stella, anunció esta estrategia antes del viaje a Azerbaiyán, stating that the team would initially concentrate their backing on Norris - although no one at McLaren is discussing an outright team order.

"I'm not going to surrender my position to Lando in every race," said Piastri, "neither of us wants to race like that. It won't be every decision that's made to ensure I finish behind him. I have my own objectives to achieve this year too." Piastri also pointed out that it's "impossible" to anticipate and negotiate every possible scenario ahead of time.

McLaren's decision to favor Norris was prompted by the last race in Monza. Norris started as the pole-sitter ahead of Piastri. The Australian then engaged in a tussle with Norris in the first lap, overtook him, and unintentionally allowed Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari to execute a successful pass. Leclerc went on to win the race, with Norris finishing third - scoring ten fewer points than he could have under more favorable conditions. At least, this aggressive early overtaking maneuver likely wouldn't have occurred under the same circumstances with the new directive, Piastri conceded.

The team's decision to focus more on Norris in motor sports events might spark more discussions, considering the absence of set regulations for both drivers. Piastri expressed his stance, asserting, "I won't give up my position in every race," indicating his intentions to pursue his own objectives in the sport.

