"Mantener la calma es crucial". Examinar por qué las paradas de tráfico similares a las de Tyreek Hill a veces puede suponer riesgos

Numerosos encuentros de tráfico pasan desapercibidos. Sin embargo, la prevalencia de cámaras ha transformado estos intercambios en eventos de alto perfil entre personal de aplicación de la ley y conductores en tiempos recientes.

Hill finalmente fue liberado y participó en el juego inaugural de los Miami Dolphins; fue reconocido por conducir sin precaución y una violación del cinturón de seguridad, según informaron las autoridades. De manera similar, un incidente similar tuvo lugar esta primavera involucrando al mejor golfista del mundo, Scottie Scheffler, quien fue detenido por oficiales de control de tráfico después de un accidente fatal. Las acusaciones contra Scheffler, quien se sospechaba que obstaculizaba a un oficial, fueron posteriormente desestimadas.

Desafortunadamente, algunos encuentros han tenido consecuencias trágicas, especialmente para las personas de color.

Un análisis de 2019 de casi 100 millones de paradas policiales a nivel nacional reveló que los conductores negros eran un 20% más propensos a ser detenidos en comparación con los conductores blancos. Un informe emitido anteriormente este año por la Junta Asesora de Perfil Racial e Identidad de California indicó que el 12,5% de las paradas de tráfico en el estado en 2022 involucraron a conductores asumidos como de color por los oficiales, a pesar de que los ciudadanos negros representaban solo el 5,4% de la población del estado.

La disparidad se ve exacerbada por el hecho de que muchas recientes fatalidades desafortunadas que involucraron a personas de color surgieron de paradas de tráfico. Hill insinuó esto durante una entrevista en CNN el lunes, considerando cómo la situación podría haber transcurrido de manera diferente si no fuera una figura famosa.

"It's a fact. If I weren't Tyreek Hill, the worst-case scenario would have been '[Tyreek Hill] killed in front of Hard Rock Stadium,'" Hill dijo.

Sin embargo, las paradas pueden ser peligrosas para tanto los conductores como el personal de aplicación de la ley.

"It's something you have to consider when making a stop," said Charles Ramsey, the former Philadelphia Police commissioner and one-time chief of the Washington, DC, police. "You don't know the individual; you don't know what they may have done before you stopped them. So you must be cautious."

Una amenaza para ambos, conductores y aplicación de la ley

Para muchos, especialmente los hombres negros, los encuentros de tráfico pueden ser estresantes – uno que han preparado mentalmente con cada nuevo titular sobre alguien siendo asesinado por un oficial de policía.

Phillando Castile fue trágicamente disparado en 2017 por un oficial de Minnesota que afirmaba que Castile supuestamente alcanzó un arma en el auto en lugar de su billetera o identificación. Daunte Wright también fue asesinado en 2021 por un oficial de Minnesota después de una parada de tráfico por un placa de matrícula caducada e incienso ilegal, después de descubrir que Wright tenía una orden de arresto pendiente. Esta semana, tres ex oficiales de Memphis, Tennessee, están siendo juzgados por la fatal paliza de 2023 de Tyre Nichols, que siguió a una parada de tráfico.

El peligro, sin embargo, no se limita a aquellos dentro del auto.

Este febrero, un deputy de Tennessee fue asesinado a tiros y otro herido durante una parada de tráfico después de que las imágenes de la cámara del tablero indicaron que el vehículo había cruzado la línea central múltiples veces.

"Officers being shot and killed, as well as being seriously injured during stops, is not uncommon," Thor Eells, executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association, told CNN in 2022, during a period of heightened cases where multiple law enforcement officers were severely injured during traffic stops.

‘De-escalation is crucial’

The dynamics of a traffic stop tend to begin with the reason for the initiation, stated Ramsey. An officer approaches the vehicle differently based on whether the stop was prompted by a traffic violation or if the officer suspects the vehicle was involved in another crime.

"The approach in such a situation would be vastly different than in a routine stop, in terms of where the officers stand, the way they approach their driver, getting any passengers out of the car, and so forth," he said.

However, when tension arises, "de-escalation is vital," and the initial step for an officer is communicating why they've been stopped, Ramsey added. It's also essential for an officer to speak calmly, and if the driver appears agitated, attempt to assuage them using verbal communication to some degree.

As for motorists, Ramsey advised his son, who recently received his driver's license, to stay in the car, keep your hands visible, lower your window, and remain compliant should an officer request your license and registration.

"Things usually calm down fairly quickly in most cases," he said. "Even if you believe you didn't commit the infraction, you can contest it in court later."

The American Civil Liberties Union advocates for drivers to stay calm and notes they have the right to remain silent, while stressing that the "burden of de-escalation does not fall on private citizens – it falls on police officers."

"You may be able to reduce risk to yourself by remaining calm and avoiding exhibiting hostility towards the officers," the ACLU says. "The truth is that there have been situations where individuals have done everything they could to put an officer at ease, yet still ended up injured or killed."

