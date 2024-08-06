Los músculos fuertes de las piernas podrían ayudar a combatir la artritis en la rodilla, dice un estudio

La mayoría de las personas se somete a una reemplazo de rodilla debido a la osteoartritis en la articulación, lo que puede causar dolor, hinchazón y menor movilidad de la rodilla. De hecho, la osteoartritis de la rodilla se considera que tiene una alta tasa de morbilidad y discapacidad, según un estudio publicado en agosto de 2023 en la revista Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine.

Los más propensos a desarrollar esta afección dolorosa incluyen a los adultos mayores, las mujeres, aquellos que están sobrepeso, y las personas que han participado en ciertos deportes, como el fútbol, el tenis y la carrera de larga distancia. Tus genes y lesiones previas en la rodilla también pueden jugar un papel.

Pero una nueva investigación ha encontrado que es posible ralentizar la progresión de la osteoartritis de la rodilla o incluso eliminar su desarrollo fortaleciendo los músculos de las piernas, según un estudio publicado en abril en la revista JAMA Network Open.

‘La masa muscular importa’

Después de realizar un metanálisis en datos obtenidos de 5.003 pacientes en los Países Bajos, los investigadores no encontraron ninguna relación entre la actividad física total de una persona y un mayor riesgo de osteoartritis de la rodilla. Luego, dividieron a los pacientes en dos grupos: aquellos whose physical activity came through non-weight-bearing activities such as swimming and cycling, and those whose physical activity came via weight-bearing sports such as walking and running.

Aquí, el equipo descubrió que las personas que realizaban actividad física recreativa de soporte de peso estaban en mayor riesgo de desarrollar osteoartritis de la rodilla si tenían bajos niveles de masa muscular de extremidades inferiores.

“Después de ver que solo los deportes de soporte de peso daban a las personas un mayor riesgo de osteoartritis de la rodilla, investigamos si su desarrollo dependía de cuánta masa muscular tenías alrededor de la articulación”, dijo la coautora del estudio, la doctora Joyce van Meurs, profesora de genómica poblacional en enfermedades musculoesqueléticas en el Centro Médico Erasmus en Róterdam, Países Bajos.

Dado que una mayor masa muscular puede proteger y amortiguar la rodilla de las fuerzas mecánicas dentro de la articulación de la rodilla, los investigadores esperaban que aquellos con músculos más fuertes se desempeñaran mejor que aquellos con músculos más débiles.

“Y eso es exactly what we saw”, van Meurs dijo. “Cuando las personas tenían una mayor masa muscular, entonces el mayor riesgo de desarrollar osteoartritis de la rodilla por los deportes de soporte de peso no estaba allí”.

Este hallazgo es un descubrimiento emocionante, dijo la doctora Kathryn Miller, profesora asociada de medicina interna en la Escuela de Medicina y Salud Pública de la Universidad de Wisconsin en Madison.

“Siempre hemos tenido la idea de que la masa muscular importa y ayuda a proteger las articulaciones”, dijo Miller, quien no participó en el estudio. “Ahora aquí hay un estudio que comienza a construir sobre la idea de que la masa muscular es importante para la función y también parapossibly decrease the risk of developing osteoarthritis”.

What this study means for exercise and sports

While the study’s findings are important, there is still more to learn, van Meurs said. For example, scientists know weight is the biggest risk factor for developing knee osteoarthritis. The data that van Meurs and her colleagues studied came from people with an average body mass index of 26. (Body mass index is a measure of body fat based on your height and weight.)

A BMI of 26 is slightly above a healthy level, but lower than the average BMI for people in the United States. Can the study’s findings be extrapolated to those who are considered overweight or have obesity?

“We are not completely sure”, van Meurs said. “(A high) BMI is a major risk factor in developing knee osteoarthritis. If it’s so dominant, maybe the rest of the association is not the same”.

Miller agreed. “The higher your BMI, the higher stress you’re putting on your joints, especially when engaged in weight-bearing activities”, Miller said. “Maybe people with higher BMIs will need even more lower-(limb) muscle mass than those with lower BMIs”.

Another large study going on through Erasmus Medical Center is trying to determine whether physicians can personalize their advice for patients based on a patient’s muscle mass, weight and joint movement.

“We’re studying how much people can load their joint, based on these factors”, van Meurs said, noting many patients with knee pain ask their physicians whether it’s safe to continue participating in their favorite activities. Currently, there is no definitive answer.

How to get moving safely

Despite these uncertainties, the study offers some valuable takeaways.

“Before engaging in a lot of weight-bearing activity, do some training in the gym to strengthen your leg muscles”, van Meurs said. And if you’re going to take up a weight-bearing activity such as running, start slowly.

“It’s not only your muscles but your tendons that have to get used to these new stresses, or you’ll get injured right away”, she said.

Miller said she counsels her patients to have a healthy body weight and keep exercising. “And if you learn you have osteoarthritis, don’t stop your activities”, she said. “People who are sedentary have lower joint health and muscle mass and are at big risk for developing symptomatic osteoarthritis”.

So take a walk, do some wall sits, or sit in a chair and stand up 10 times without using your arms to push yourself up, Miller said. Just keep moving.

“Our rule for osteoarthritis patients is that if you have mild discomfort with an activity, but it goes away quickly, that’s fine”, Miller said. “But if an activity gives you higher pain and it’s not better the next day, it may be too much for your joint right now”.

Participating in weight-bearing activities like walking and running can increase the risk of developing knee osteoarthritis, particularly for individuals with low levels of lower-limb muscle mass. Maintaining a healthy body weight and strengthening leg muscles through exercises can help protect the knee and potentially reduce the risk of knee osteoarthritis.

