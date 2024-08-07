La última misión olímpica de las mujeres de la DFB

El equipo alemán de fútbol femenino pierde estrechamente la semifinal olímpica. Contra EE. UU., hicieron mucho mejor que en la fase de grupos, pero no fue suficiente en el final. Sin embargo, las jugadoras entrenadas por Horst Hrubesch no quieren demorarse demasiado en la derrota.

Una vez que se secaron las lágrimas, los futbolistas alemanes mostraron su desafío. En la semifinal olímpica, habían perdido ante los estadounidenses después de una larga lucha. "Jugamos realmente bien en gran parte del juego", dijo Giulia Gwinn, quien capitaneó el equipo en ausencia de Alexandra Popp y marcó el gol inicial en una derrota de 0:1 después del tiempo extra. "Es increíblemente amargo", dijo Laura Freigang sobre la posibilidad de perder la final olímpica: "Lo bueno es que el partido por el bronce es en tres días".

El equipo volverá a la acción el viernes. El partido por el tercer lugar también será de alta calidad, con los alemanes enfrentando a los campeones del mundo de España (3 pm/ZDF y Eurosport, así como en el ntv.de live ticker). De vuelta en Lyon, pero no en París. Solo los finalistas tienen acceso al Village Olímpico, un punto culminante para todos los atletas. "Estamos todos listos y dispuestos, y no queremos volver con las manos vacías", dijo Gwinn. El entrenador Horst Hrubesch, quien será sucedido por Christian Wück después de los Juegos Olímpicos, dijo: "Nos quitaremos los sombreros hoy, y estaremos de pie mañana".

Después de una derrota de 1:4 en la fase de grupos, las alemanas lucharon apasionadamente contra los estadounidenses esta vez y incluso tuvieron una oportunidad de empatar en los últimos segundos del tiempo extra a través de Freigang. Ella estaba libre en el área penal estadounidense. En la televisión, se podía escuchar y ver al antiguo monstruo de cabeza Hrubesch desesperarse. "Estábamos justo ahí. Si hubiera ido a penales, lo habríamos ganado", dijo Sydney Lohmann, quien reemplazó a Popp, refiriéndose a las heroicas atajadas de penales de la arquera Ann-Katrin Berger en los cuartos de final contra Canadá.

Primero nerviosos, luego completamente despiertos

Al beginning of the game, it didn't look like the German women would come so close to their final dream. The omens were bad. Midfielder Lena Oberdorf, who had suffered a cruciate and medial collateral ligament injury, could only watch from the stands as a VIP. She had traveled as a lucky charm, but before the game, she had to deal with a series of setbacks. Captain Popp had to sit out due to an infection, as did the team's top scorer, Lea Schüller. They also had to recover from the nerve-wracking penalty shootout against Canada in the quarter-finals.

Despite all this, the German women played better than they had in the group stage, when they lost 1:4. In the high summer temperatures of over 30 degrees, it didn't take long for the US team to test goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. But the German goalkeeper, who had been the hero against Canada, was alert and saved shots from Rose Lavelle (4.) and Sophia Smith (7.). The German team then became more confident and focused on their quick transitions. Coach Hrubesch was visibly excited on the sidelines, urging his team on ("Keep going like that!"). The German team even created chances, with Klara Bühl's corner (21.) and Jule Brand's shot (24.) both saved by US keeper Alyssa Naeher. However, both teams tired as the game went on, and Berger saved a header from US captain Lindsey Horan (79.). Mallory Swanson's goal (86.) was disallowed for offside.

The game then developed into a attritional struggle. Buhl (94.) finally had another good German chance, but the USA struck back. Swanson passed the ball to Smith through the middle, left-back Felicitas Rauch struggled. Smith remained calm against the rushing Berger and scored from 14 meters. Germany mobilized their last reserves, switched to a back three, but substitute Freigang (119.) missed the last chance to equalize.

Yet, the sorrow didn't last long. Quite the opposite. "I told the girls I can only congratulate them on the way they played", said Hrubesch, whose long career will end on Friday. That he would leave with a medal on Friday wasn't important. "I've already won one", said the former HSV striker. In 2016 in Rio, he won silver as head coach of the German men's team - after losing the final to Brazil on penalties. "It would be important for me if the girls got one. It will be tough enough", said Hrubesch.

Eight years after the Rio gold triumph, this would be the fourth bronze medal for the German women's football team at the Summer Olympics. "No one would have thought we'd even be here before. We still have a chance at bronze, a second match ball", said Hrubesch. "We'll try to use it". Behind them lies a long Olympic journey. The thrilling 3-0 opening win against Australia, the hard 1-4 setback against the USA, the 4-1 comeback against Zambia, the Canadian penalty drama. And on Friday, the last game for bronze. The very last Olympic mission. "We'll dedicate this game to him", said Buhl about Hrubesch.

Y al final, el sueño de París podría hacerse realidad. De alguna manera. Parece que muchos miembros de la delegación del DFB siguen su viaje a la ciudad olímpica, que celebra estos juegos en cada esquina. Se organizará un desvío a la capital francesa y una posible visita al village olímpico de manera individual con los clubes prestatarios. Los detalles aún se están aclarando, dijo un portavoz del DFB.

A pesar de la derrota, el equipo del entrenador Horst Hrubesch del DFB demostró resiliencia y determinación. Se enfrentarán a España en el partido por el bronce, con el objetivo de terminar su viaje olímpico con una medalla.

Durante el partido semifinal contra Estados Unidos, la portera del DFB Ann-Katrin Berger demostró un talento excepcional, salvando tiros de Rose Lavelle y Sophia Smith al principio del juego.

Lea también: