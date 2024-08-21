- La prioridad del aprendizaje digital sigue siendo firme en las instituciones educativas del Sarre

A pesar de la incertidumbre sobre la financiación futura del gobierno nacional, la transformación digital en las escuelas sigue siendo una prioridad clave para la administración del estado de Saarland. "Los estudiantes deben dejar la escuela capaces de funcionar de manera independiente. Para lograr esto, también deben ser competentes en la navegación del mundo digital", dijo la Ministra de Educación Christine Streichert-Clivot (SPD) en Saarbrücken.

En los últimos años, se han obtenido aproximadamente 100,000 dispositivos móviles para las escuelas de Saarland. "Esa es una cifra que habla por sí misma", señaló. Saarland es el estado federal que ha liderado la integración generalizada de estos dispositivos, comenzando desde el tercer grado.

Actualmente, alrededor del 53 por ciento de todo el material educativo se consume digitalmente en las escuelas, con variaciones entre los tipos de escuela. El año pasado, la informática se convirtió en una asignatura obligatoria a partir del séptimo grado. En el próximo curso académico, se implementará un sistema de gestión escolar digital estandarizado, anunció la Ministra, lo que también mejorará la comunicación entre los educadores.

Sin embargo, esta iniciativa depende de un acuerdo entre los estados federales y el gobierno nacional regarding the renewal of a multibillion-euro funding program for digital school modernization. As of now, there is no clarity regarding the financing of the new Digital Compact, whose initial phase expired in May.

Los estados federales reportedly están cada vez más inquietos, según Streichert-Clivot, quien serves as President of the Conference of State Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs. A special meeting of the KMK was scheduled for September 2 to discuss subsequent measures. The federal states are seeking 1.3 billion euros annually starting in 2025 to further advance digital infrastructure development.

Additional students in Saarland

At the start of the new academic year, an increased number of students have enrolled in Saarland schools compared to the previous year. The student population is projected to swell by around 1.9 percent to approximately 124,600. The increase is markedly high at primary schools, with an additional 1,100 students. Moreover, there are around 500 more students and adolescents registered at comprehensive schools. Streichert-Clivot attributed the swell in enrollment to immigration from conflict and crisis regions.

The state has managed to fill both vacant free and additional positions for teaching staff as a result of the increased demand. An additional 50 language support teacher positions were created specifically for German, complementing the existing 120 teachers in that field.

Expansion of kindergarten places

Despite the ongoing need for places in kindergartens, especially in urban areas, the supply cannot be fully met. Efforts are underway to expand available spaces and enhance professional training for specialized staff. In 2012, there were approximately 29,000 kindergarten places in Saarland, and today that number stands at nearly 38,500. The number of places in the nursery area has grown from around 4,200 to around 7,650. By the beginning of 2027, parental contributions in kindergartens are estimated to be eliminated. The Minister confirms that this remains the objective.

Furthermore, there is a need to expand full-day care offers. Currently, around 65 percent of students benefit from this. From 2026, there will be a legal entitlement to full-day care, starting from the first grade.

Following the summer break, the Startchancen program will officially commence with 55 schools. This is a decade-long school development program that will alter the school landscape. Schools may also identify specific areas for improvement. This could involve constructing additional extensions, although the primary focus will be on outfitting schools to create individual work and learning environments. Saarland will receive around 12 million euros in federal funds annually for this initiative.

