La presión internacional sobre Israel y Hamas para negociar un alto el fuego crece

"Apoyo el llamado del presidente Biden, el presidente Al Sisi y el emir Al Thani a comenzar a implementar el acuerdo de alto el fuego y asegurar la liberación de los rehenes," escribió Scholz en el servicio en línea X. "Es hora de brindar alivio tanto a los rehenes como al pueblo de Gaza," continuó.

El presidente de EE. UU., Joe Biden, el presidente egipcio Fatah al-Sisi y el emir de Catar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, ya habían llamado a Israel y a Hamas a reanudar las conversaciones el 15 de agosto en Doha o El Cairo en una declaración conjunta el jueves. "Es necesario volver a la mesa de negociaciones para cerrar todas las brechas restantes y comenzar a implementar el acuerdo sin más demoras", dijeron.

Representantes de otros países se unieron al llamado a las partes en conflicto. "El Reino Unido da la bienvenida a los incansables esfuerzos de nuestros socios en Catar, Egipto y Estados Unidos", dijo el secretario británico de Asuntos Exteriores, David Lammy. La presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, escribió en el servicio en línea X que un alto el fuego es "la única manera de salvar vidas, restaurar la esperanza de la paz y asegurar el regreso de los rehenes".

Catar, Egipto y Estados Unidos han estado negociando durante meses para lograr un alto el fuego en la Franja de Gaza y asegurar la liberación de los rehenes que aún están siendo retenidos allí. La oficina del primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, señaló el jueves que Israel enviará una delegación al lugar acordado el 15 de agosto.

El ministro de Defensa de Israel, Joav Gallant, enfatizó en conversaciones con su homólogo estadounidense, Lloyd Austin, el viernes "la importancia de llegar rápidamente a un acuerdo que asegure el regreso de los rehenes retenidos por Hamas en la Franja de Gaza".

Sin embargo, un funcionario del gobierno de EE. UU. disminuyó las expectativas de un acuerdo rápido. "No es como si el acuerdo se firmara el jueves", dijo. Todavía hay mucho trabajo por hacer. Israel ha sido muy abierto a las conversaciones, dijo el funcionario de EE. UU., descartando las especulaciones de que el primer ministro israelí, Netanyahu, está retrasando un acuerdo.

Las tensiones en el Oriente Medio han aumentado Recently after the former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran last week. Hamas and Iran blame Israel, which has not yet confirmed the killing. Hours earlier, the Israeli army killed the military chief of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia, Fuad Schukr, in Lebanon. Iran and Hezbollah threatened retaliation.

Amid the heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, the US deployed stealth bombers of the F-22 type to the Middle East. The US Central Command (Centcom) responsible for the region did not disclose where the aircraft were deployed or how many there were. Centcom chief Michael Kurilla reportedly traveled to Israel on Thursday, for the second time this week.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-controlled Civil Defense Authority in the Gaza Strip reported that at least 18 people were killed and 60 injured in Israeli attacks on two schools in the city of Gaza. The Israeli military explained that the schools were used by Hamas as command centers, from where attacks were planned and carried out.

Triggered by the unprecedented large-scale attack by Hamas fighters and other militant Palestinian groups on Israel on October 7, the war in the Gaza Strip began. According to Israeli reports, 1198 people were killed and 251 people were taken hostage into the Gaza Strip. 111 hostages are still being held there, with 39 reportedly dead.

Since October 7, Israel has been conducting large-scale military operations in the Gaza Strip. According to reports from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, at least 39,699 people have been killed.

