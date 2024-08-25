- La policía se dirige a una manifestación en apoyo de Palestina en Neukölln

La manifestación pro-Palestina de la tarde del sábado en el área central de Berlín transcurrió en general sin incidentes, aunque hubo una intervención policial en Neukölln más tarde. Inicialmente, la concentración en el Rotes Rathaus con alrededor de 400 asistentes fue relativamente aburrida, según un representante policial. Sin embargo, los manifestantes fueron detenidos en dos ocasiones debido a eslóganes antiisraelíes prohibidos. Se informó que aproximadamente 30 jóvenes gritaron comentarios odiosos debajo de una pancarta. Una persona fue detenida.

Por la noche, la policía en Neukölln alrededor de Sonnenallee intervino para evitar que los manifestantes que se habían reunido allí después del final de la demostración continuaran. Los fuegos artificiales iluminaron el cielo en varias ocasiones, lo que llevó a la policía a contener a la multitud y realizar algunos arrestos por no cumplir. La situación se calmó alrededor de las 10:00 PM.

La noche del viernes anterior witnessed a similar event organized by Palestinian groups in Kreuzberg with around 400 participants. Regrettably, four police officers ended up injured, as per police reports. The demonstrators hurled stones and bottles at the officers. The authorities briefly detained 17 individuals for their identities, and filed 21 criminal charges against them.

The rally demanded a truce in the Middle East. Orators and musicians graced a stage as well. In accordance with police data, some speakers and a musician stirred up hatred. Fireworks were set off sporadically throughout the event.

The following is added to the account of the protests: Authorities in Neukölln announced that they would be imposing stricter measures at future pro-Palestine rallies due to the inflammatory slogans and behavior observed during the previous events. The following is added as well: The city council in Berlin urged for increased dialogue and understanding, emphasizing the importance of peaceful protests and respect for all parties involved.

