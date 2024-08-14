La Liga de Fútbol de las Contradicciones Gigantes continúa luchando

La Liga Europea de Fútbol aspira a revivir el deporte siguiendo el modelo de la antigua NFL Europe. Sin embargo, existen desafíos significativos. Estos incluyen la falta de competitividad, estructuras poco profesionales y estadios de fútbol en mal estado. El jefe de la liga no se desanima.

Uno podría imaginarse esto en la Bundesliga. Allá, por ejemplo, Holstein Kiel o el 1. FC Heidenheim podrían estar perdiendo 0:7 contra el Bayern Munich al descanso - y rendirse. No tenemos ninguna posibilidad, así que mejor nos rendimos. Eso es lo que sucedió hace unas semanas en la Liga Europea de Fútbol (ELF), que aspira a profesionalizar el fútbol y aprovechar el potencial del deporte más allá de EE. UU. Los Barcelona Dragons no continuaron jugando cuando iban 0:54 contra los Munich Ravens. Patrick Esume estaba furioso.

"Esto no puede suceder, no hay excusa para ello", dice el comisionado. En su reencuentro el domingo pasado, los Dragons al menos no abandonaron el campo - pero perdieron 0:90. Para un deporte que vende el sueño de que cada equipo puede ser campeón en la National Football League (NFL), esto es desastroso. "Va muy mal cuando tienes tal disparidad dentro de una liga", dice Esume. "Se trata de intentar pasar el fútbol americano de un nivel amateur a profesional".

La liga está en su cuarto año, aspirando a producir deportes de alta calidad. Quiere mudarse a estadios grandes y beneficiarse del auge que Esume describe como "un cuento de hadas" para el fútbol en Alemania. Millones tienen un equipo favorito - pero en la NFL. En la ELF, los Hamburg Sea Devils Recently were recently kicked out of Hannover 96's stadium because the pitch was colorful and completely destroyed after the game.

La Final? En Schalke

Patrick Esume remains optimistic: "The trend is your friend." He believes flag football will become an Olympic sport, and the NFL will come to Germany. "We're moving into bigger stadiums, it's all going in the right direction. But it's bumpy." He hasn't found the handbook "How to professionalize European football after 30 or 40 years of amateur league" yet.

So, it's trial and error. "Rhein Fire, Stuttgart, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin - they're all very professional," says Esume. "Then you have Madrid - highly professional. But four hours away, you have a team like Barcelona that's far behind." Several of the 17 franchises from nine countries regularly draw more than 10,000 spectators.

Esume, as a TV expert and podcaster ("Football Bromance"), is the enthusiastic voice of his sport in Germany. He's not discouraged: "Sometimes you take a step to the side or one or two back, that's okay, as long as the path is fundamentally forward." The league final will be played on September 22 in Gelsenkirchen - in Schalke 04's arena. Best with paint that's easy to remove.

Despite the challenges, such as lack of competitiveness and unprofessional structures, Patrick Esume remains optimistic about the European League of Football (ELF). He believes that flag football has the potential to become an Olympic sport and hopes that the NFL will eventually come to Germany.

In the ELF, there's a significant disparity in the level of professionalism between teams, with some like Rhein Fire and Stuttgart being well-established and others, like Barcelona, lagging behind.

Lea también: