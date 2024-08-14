- La imagen del conde Rotari, que se cree perdida, permanece en el salón.

Un cuadro de Pietro Antonio Graf Rotari (1707–1762), largo tiempo considerado perdido, sigue en posesión del Kunstmuseum Moritzburg Halle (Saale). La Fundación Cultural de Sajonia-Anhalt ha adquirido el cuadro "Angelica y Medoro entre los pastores" para el museo, anunció la fundación. El cuadro fue redescubierto el año pasado en el depósito del museo. Según la información, la Fundación Cultural del Estado está apoyando la adquisición con 20.000 euros.

"It's a great stroke of luck that the long-lost painting by Pietro Antonio Graf Rotari could be identified and will remain at the Kunstmuseum Moritzburg Halle (Saale)," said the General Secretary of the Cultural Foundation of the States, Markus Hilgert. Its eventful provenance is closely linked to the history of the Duchy of Anhalt and today's state of Saxony-Anhalt. In the future, the painting will be permanently accessible to the public.

The painting depicts a scene from the 1516 published and widely received epic poem "Orlando furioso" (German: "Raging Roland") by Ludovico Ariosto.

Un Viaje a Través de los Siglos

El Conde veneciano Rotari fue uno de los pintores más renombrados del siglo XVIII y sirvió como pintor de la corte primero en Viena, luego de 1751 a 1756 en Dresde en el servicio del Elector Sajón Federico Augusto II, y finalmente en el empleo de la Emperatriz Catalina II en San Petersburgo.

Se sospecha que el cuadro fue creado Either in Dresden or in Russia. Accordingly, it was presumably acquired by Leopold III. Friedrich Franz von Anhalt-Dessau from the artist's estate in the 1760s and remained in the private possession of the House of Anhalt until 1945. It was part of the furnishings of the Dessau Residential Palace and was relocated to Schloss Ballenstedt during World War II.

In 1945, the painting was then expropriated and confiscated in the Soviet Occupation Zone as part of the land reform and transported to the central collection point in the Moritzburg in Halle (Saale). After the war, knowledge of its whereabouts was lost.

