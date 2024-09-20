La extinción de la humanidad coincide con la de la especie.

En la intrincada tela de la naturaleza, cada planta, animal y hongo desempeña un papel esencial. La desaparición de una especie puede tener consecuencias de gran alcance, incluso para los humanos. Una reciente investigación ha despertado preocupaciones: más especies corren el riesgo de extinción de lo que se pensaba anteriormente.

La vida humana está entrelazada con la naturaleza. "Del aire que respiramos, el agua potable limpia, los alimentos, la ropa, los materiales de combustible, los materiales de construcción y los medicamentos - nuestra salud, nutrición y bienestar dependen de la amplia variedad de recursos que nos proporciona la naturaleza", explica la Red de Investigación Leibniz sobre Biodiversidad en un informe. Sin embargo, la biodiversidad de la Tierra está en peligro. Más de dos millones de especies de plantas y animales en todo el mundo corren el riesgo de extinción, con Europa perdiendo una de cada cinco de sus especies, según un estudio.

Un equipo de investigación, incluyendo a Axel Hochkirch del Museo Nacional de Historia Natural de Luxemburgo y la Universidad de Tréveris, analizó las especies de vertebrados de Europa, incluyendo anfibios, aves, peces, reptiles, mamíferos, invertebrados como mariposas y abejas, y diversas especies de plantas. Encontraron que el 19% de las 14,669 especies examinadas están en peligro de extinción en Europa, con el 27% de las plantas nativas en riesgo y el 24% de los invertebrados y el 18% de los vertebrados afectados.

El estudio, publicado en noviembre de 2023 en la revista "PLoS One", revela que el número de especies en peligro no difiere significativamente entre los diferentes grupos de especies.

Utilizando nuevos datos, el equipo también encontró que el número global de especies en peligro es el doble de lo que la Plataforma Intergubernamental de Ciencia-Política sobre Biodiversidad y Servicios Ecosistémicos (IPBES) estimó en 2019. En ese momento, la IPBES estimó que un millón de las ocho millones de especies están en peligro.

Una pérdida irreversible

Los sistemas de la naturaleza son complejos, sin ninguna especie existiendo en aislamiento. Cada especie desempeña un papel en su ecosistema, desde los árboles y los hongos hasta los insectos. La estabilidad de los ecosistemas depende de su diversidad. Los científicos están de acuerdo en que la extinción de una especie aumenta el riesgo de colapsos ecosistémicos mayores y pone en peligro la supervivencia humana.

"La extinción de especies determina Ultimately whether the human race will survive on Earth," said biologist Katrin Böhning-Gaese to the "Mirror". Carl Beierkuhnlein, head of the chair of biogeography at the University of Bayreuth, shares this view. Biodiversity is crucial for protecting against floods, clean groundwater, slope stability, pollination of crops, and many other existentially relevant ecosystem services. "No society can afford to replace these natural services with technological solutions," says Beierkuhnlein.

More than two-thirds of global field crops, including many fruits and vegetables, coffee, and cocoa, depend on natural predators like insects. Without these, the human food supply could become significantly scarce. Currently, a third of all insect species worldwide are at risk of extinction. For medicine, a further loss of biological diversity would be a catastrophe, as many medicines come from nature - around 70% in cancer treatment alone.

"In biological diversity lies the knowledge of 3.5 billion years of natural evolution," says Klement Tockner, professor of ecosystem sciences and director-general of the Senckenberg Society, to the German Wave. "The ongoing loss of our natural capital poses the greatest threat to humanity - once lost, it's gone forever."

"What we lack are actions"

The causes of species extinction are numerous, with intensive economic use of land and seas being the greatest threat, according to the study. "While it has been recognized before that agricultural land-use changes pose a significant threat, our analysis is the most comprehensive and clear to date in confirming the extent of this threat at the continental scale," the authors write. Overuse of biological resources and extreme weather conditions caused by climate change also pose a significant threat to biodiversity.

However, the researchers also see reasons for hope: reintroductions of animal species and special protection could help preserve biodiversity. "It's important to initiate measures to protect endangered species. These have already shown success in vertebrates, as evidenced by the spread of previously endangered species such as the black stork, white-tailed eagle, peregrine falcon, and beaver," says Hochkirch. "It's important to implement the necessary conservation measures in time. We already have sufficient evidence to act - what we lack are actions."

The importance of preserving biodiversity is highlighted in this context, as education about the critical role of each species in ecosystems can inspire actions to protect them. For instance, students learning about the relationship between bees and crops might become advocates for bee conservation, thereby contributing to food security.

In the quest to reverse the current biodiversity crisis, education plays a pivotal role in raising awareness and fostering a sense of responsibility among individuals to preserve Earth's fragile ecosystems and the invaluable creatures that inhabit them.

