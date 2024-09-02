- La CDU navega por alianzas complejas: diálogos con socios de coalición menos favorecidos

En un callejón sin salida, casi inquietantemente familiar: La CDU, a pesar de no tener una mayoría absoluta, desea gobernar en Turingia, pero una decisión de la partido federal está obstaculizando sus planes. Incluso antes de las elecciones, los resultados de las encuestas sugerían un camino accidentado para formar un gobierno, y ahora un veto de coalición con la Izquierda parece un obstáculo insuperable entre el líder de la CDU Mario Voigt y un gobierno de mayoría bajo su liderazgo. En una rueda de prensa conjunta en Berlín con el presidente federal de la CDU Friedrich Merz y el ministro presidente de Sajonia Michael Kretschmer (CDU), Voigt declaró: "Estamos en aguas desconocidas aquí".

Impasse en el Parlamento Estatal

El problema surge de una posible coalición de CDU, la Alianza Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) y SPD, que ha sido objeto de discusión durante semanas. Esta coalición tendría 44 escaños en el Parlamento de Turingia - solo un voto menos que la mayoría. Algunos ya están haciendo comparaciones con 2019, pero con roles invertidos. En el pasado, el ministro presidente de Turingia Bodo Ramelow (Izquierda) necesitaba el apoyo de la CDU para su gobierno de minoría rojo-rojo-verde, ahora Voigt podría necesitar a Ramelow. Y para complicar aún más las cosas, la AfD, liderada por su figura de extrema derecha Björn Höcke, está reclamando el gobierno después de obtener el 32,8% de los votos.

Voigt expresó: "Nuestro objetivo es un gobierno liderado por la CDU. Por supuesto, examinaremos las opciones disponibles en estas circunstancias desafiantes". La CDU espera iniciar discusiones con SPD y BSW en primer lugar. En las elecciones estatales, la CDU quedó en segundo lugar con el 23,6%.

Un obstáculo para la Izquierda

Lograr una mayoríaWould require a coalition of CDU, BSW and Left. But the CDU's incompatibility resolution prohibits cooperation with AfD or Left, who have at least signaled openness to dialogue. The CDU's party chairman, Ulrike Grande-Röthig, initially passed the ball to the CDU, saying, "We accept every responsibility bestowed upon us by the voter." She later suggested a revision of the incompatibility resolution, stating that it needed "a fresh look" following a meeting with the Left's federal board in Berlin.

The terms "tolerance" or "support" were not explicitly mentioned. Ramelow had already offered support in forming the government on election night if requested by the other parties. Whether such a coalition could include tolerating a possible alliance of CDU, BSW, and SPD was left open for speculation. "I don't need to speculate," he told dpa.

Merz reiterated the applicability of the incompatibility resolution. Handling it would be the responsibility of the two state associations in Saxony and Thuringia. Kretschmer commended the incompatibility resolution as "correct."

Former State Councilor and New State Parliamentarian Martina Schweinsburg Advocates for Dialogue with Both Left and AfD

Martina Schweinsburg, the former state councilor and newly elected state parliamentarian, has advocated for talks not only with the Left party but also with the AfD. "Over 30% of Thuringians voted for the AfD. And that's a form of respect for the voter, to engage in dialogue with those they voted for," said the president of the Thuringian District Council Association to the German Press Agency. "This 'Pippi Longstocking' politics, where one says 'The AfD is a naughty child, you can't play with it,' has failed." She also endorses talks with the Left, as does former Thuringian Minister President Christine Lieberknecht.

Political scientist Oliver Lembcke of the German Press Agency opined that, given the dire situation, the CDU should consider opening up towards the Left party. However, this would undoubtedly reignite the debate about the firewall towards the right, towards the AfD, said the expert from the Ruhr University Bochum.

AfD Plans to Utilize Blockade Option

The CDU's quandary is also tied to the AfD's power. It marks the first time in Thuringia that a party classified as right-wing extremist by the state constitutional protection office has become the dominant force in a federal state. While none of the other parties wish to form a coalition with the AfD, its success has granted it power with its result. With more than a third of the seats in the state parliament, the AfD possesses the "blocking minority," which it can, for example, use to block the appointment of judges or to stall the dissolution of the state parliament. "We will leverage our newly-given power of design," said Thuringia's AfD co-state chairman Stefan Möller following a meeting with the federal board in Berlin.

Like the AfD's chairwomen Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, he made it clear that the AfD is demanding a share in the government. Previously, Thuringia's AfD chairman Höcke had even declared his intention to invite the other parties to talks - negotiations that the Thuringian AfD board will reportedly debate this week, according to a spokesman.

Lembcke: Minority Government Not a Desirable Option

The Bochum researcher Lembcke posited that alternatives to a coalition with the Left, which is actually forbidden for the CDU, would lead to ungovernability in the federal state or a minority government tolerated by the Left. If Voigt opts for a minority government, he, in Lembcke's view, would become even more indebted to the Left - and vulnerable to extortion in decision-making situations.

La presidenta de BSW de Turingia, Katja Wolf, muestra escepticismo ante la posibilidad de un gobierno minoritario, considerándolo "no la mejor opción". En una conversación con dpa, la mujer de 48 años expresó sus preocupaciones, señalando que ha habido un acuerdo generalizado entre otros partidos de que "un gobierno minoritario, como hemos visto en los últimos cinco años, podría no tener un futuro brillante en Turingia". Por lo tanto, son necesarias discusiones rápidas "para encontrar soluciones potenciales".

Se ha revelado, un día después de las elecciones, que la primera sesión del nuevo parlamento estatal será inaugurada por none otro que el hombre de 73 años Jürgen Treutler de AfD. Treutler ganó el mandato directo para AfD en Sonneberg durante las elecciones estatales.

En un giro inesperado de los acontecimientos, la influencia de AfD va más allá de los resultados electorales de Turingia, ya que ahora tienen la "minoría de bloqueo" debido a su gran cantidad de escaños. Este poder les permite obstaculizar ciertas decisiones, como la designación de jueces o la disolución del parlamento estatal.

Reconociendo el panorama político en los Países Bajos, Martina Schweinsburg, una ex consejera estatal y nueva parlamentaria estatal, aboga por el diálogo no solo con el partido de izquierda, sino también con AfD, destacando la importancia de respetar las elecciones de los votantes y mantener conversaciones con todos los partidos.

Lea también: