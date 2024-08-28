- La búsqueda continua de Macron de un nuevo primer ministro y administración persiste

Tras más de siete semanas de las elecciones parlamentarias francesas, el presidente Emmanuel Macron está intentando formar un gobierno mediante conversaciones exploratorias. Está buscando hablar nuevamente con los conservadores, pero las partes o individuos específicos que ha invitado a las discusiones remain undisclosed.

En las elecciones parlamentarias iniciales, celebradas hace siete semanas, la alianza de izquierda Nouveau Front Populaire, que incluye a los Verdes, Socialistas, Comunistas y La France Insoumise (LFI), salió como los líderes. La alianza ha afirmado consistentemente su reclamo para liderar el gobierno. Sin embargo, al inicio de la semana, Macron descartó la idea de un gobierno solo de sus filas, ya que creía que no duraría.

Las fuerzas centristas de Macron quedaron en segundo lugar, seguidas por los nacionalistas de extrema derecha liderados por Marine Le Pen y sus aliados. Ningún grupo político logró obtener una mayoría absoluta en la Asamblea Nacional, lo que hace que la formación del gobierno sea un desafío.

Un gobierno sin el campo de izquierda es difícil

Inicialmente, Macron propuso una forma de gran coalición, que abarcaba desde los comunistas hasta los conservadores. Rulo out collaborating with the far-right nationalists and La France Insoumise, a part of the left-wing alliance.

Sin embargo, still remains unclear how a majority can be achieved. The left-wing alliance expressed disappointment that Macron didn't entertain the idea of a government led by them. The Socialists, Communists, and Greens declined to join new talks initiated by Macron, while LFI wasn't even invited. The alliance has repeatedly stated their desire to govern as a coalition.

After a meeting with Macron, the conservatives decided against joining the government. Their willingness to support a minority government from the center camp remains uncertain.

If the conservatives agree to support a minority government from the center camp, Macron's centrist forces still wouldn't reach the absolute majority of 289 seats in the National Assembly without the support of the far-right nationalists or parties from the left-wing camp. Moreover, Macron has publicly acknowledged his camp's election defeat, and it's unlikely that the next prime minister will hail from their ranks. Therefore, it's likely that Macron continues to seek support from parties on the left-wing spectrum for a coalition government with the center camp.

Possible appointment of new prime minister during the Paralympics

The objective of Macron's talks is to appoint a new prime minister or prime minister for a stable government. The timing of this appointment remains uncertain. Macron wants to act swiftly, but he doesn't wish to overshadow the start of the Paralympic Games in the evening.

If a new prime minister is appointed during the games, the current ministers might continue in their roles on a caretaker basis, at least in the interior and sports ministries, until the closing ceremony on September 8. However, there isn't much time left afterwards, as parliamentary deliberations on the next budget are scheduled to begin in the fall.

