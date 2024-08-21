La aerolínea no acompaña a un viajero de 14 años en el aeropuerto a pesar de tener un boleto.

Un adolescente de 14 años procedente de Islandia fue abandonado en el aeropuerto de Roma por Wizz Air, una aerolínea húngara, a pesar de tener un billete válido para su vuelo. La causa fue un avión sobrevendido con insufficientes asientos para todos los pasajeros. Esta información fue compartida por el tabloide británico, el "Mirror". El incidente ocurrió mientras el adolescente estaba en Italia con un grupo de jóvenes y un acompañante.

El evento tuvo lugar el 10 de agosto. Alfred, el islandés en cuestión, estaba participando en una excursión de esgrima en Italia con otros siete adolescentes y un supervisor adulto. A medida que se acercaba la hora de su vuelo de regreso a Reykjavik, el supervisor se encontró en una situación difícil: optar por dejar solos a los siete jóvenes viajeros en el avión y quedarse con Alfred, o dejar al adolescente de 14 años en la puerta de salida. Se optó por la segunda opción después de que se hizo evidente que no había espacio para Alfred en el avión sobrevendido. Después de hablar con su madre, Arna, se decidió dejar al niño en el aeropuerto y el avión partió sin Alfred.

La madre presenta quejas severas contra la aerolínea

La madre de Alfred ha launching harsh criticisms towards the airline. "They provided no assistance whatsoever," she stated to the newspaper. "I believe he was terrified. It would have undeniably felt extremely disconcerting and petrifying for him." In her account, the airline disregarded the boy's age and the fact that he was unfamiliar with the local area. Despite making multiple attempts to reach out and formally file a complaint, she hadn't heard a single word from Wizz Air to that point. "They're incredibly hard to reach," she added.

Fortunately, Alfred was aided by a pair of passengers who had also been displaced as a result of the overbooking. "They were traveling on Icelandair and were equally helpful in retrieving his luggage," according to Alfred's mother. The next Wizz Air flight was scheduled for a week later, so she was obligated to purchase a "highly-priced ticket" to retrieve her son. In response to media inquiries, a Wizz Air spokesperson mentioned the age and transportation policies of the airline, expressed regret for the inconvenience, and pledged to conduct an internal review of the circumstances.

The mother's complaints were brought to the attention of The Commission, which is responsible for aviation regulations in Europe. Despite the airline's claims of having a clear age and transportation policy, The Commission is investigating the incident to ensure compliance with regulations and passenger rights.

In light of the situation, The Commission may issue stricter guidelines for airlines regarding the handling of unaccompanied minor passengers and emergency situations during overbooking.

