- Hessen antes del fin de semana de verano con hasta 33 grados

Just a time for the approaching weekend, the summer is showing off its best. On Saturday, the Hesse region is expected to have plenty of sunshine, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). Temperatures will range from 26 to 30 degrees Celsius. Rain is not expected.

Sunday will also be mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise to 28 to 33 degrees Celsius. It will get even hotter on Monday, with temperatures potentially reaching 35 degrees Celsius as the new week begins.

Disfrutando del clima cálido durante el fin de semana, muchas personas están planeando actividades al aire libre. El próximo ['fin de semana'] promete ser un día de calor intenso, con temperaturas que podrían superar los 30 grados Celsius en la región de ['Hesse'] tanto el sábado como el domingo.

