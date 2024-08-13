- Hellofresh quiere ir más a las comidas preparadas.

HelloFresh, el fabricante de kits de comida, está cambiando su enfoque hacia comidas listas para comer debido a la disminución de la demanda de kits de comida. Según el CEO de la empresa con sede en Berlín, Dominik Richter, en una carta a los accionistas obtenida por la agencia de noticias financieras dpa-AFX, el negocio "ListoParaComer" (LPC) se espera que contribuya en mayor medida al crecimiento absoluto de la ganancia a largo plazo.

El beneficio operativo de la empresa en el segundo trimestre disminuyó significativamente, pero no tanto como temían los expertos. Los inversores reaccionaron inicialmente de manera positiva a las noticias sobre el enfoque en comidas listas para comer. "Dado que la atractividad económica por unidad de cliente es al menos tan atractiva como la de los kits de comida, esperamos que los márgenes de la categoría de productos LPC alcancen al menos el nivel de los kits de comida", dijo Richter.

Sin embargo, la empresa es más cautelosaRegarding the outlook for the meal kit segment. According to a separate announcement for the second quarter, the market for this product group is "consolidating to a new size." In the shareholder letter, the board explained that it aims to reduce costs and increase automation. Planned investments are also being reviewed.

HelloFresh continues to struggle with the consumer slowdown, and demand is not recovering as expected after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, when restaurants were closed, and people were forced to stay home due to restrictions, the meal kit business gave the company a significant boost. However, as the pandemic ended, people started dining out again and turned away from HelloFresh.

Despite the decline in demand for meal kits, the shift towards ready-to-eat meals is expected to boost HelloFresh's profit growth in the long term. Investors are optimistic about the economic attractiveness of ready-made meals, as the margins are expected to match, if not surpass, those of meal kits.

