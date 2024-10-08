Heidi Klum está decidida a evitar decepcionar a sus entusiastas de Halloween.

Heidi Klum lleva tiempo preparándose para Halloween, manteniendo a sus seguidores entretenidos y emocionados. Compartió con la revista People que está rodeada de talentosos individuos de diversos campos como maquilladores, estilistas, diseñadores y más. "No quiero defraudar a mis fans de Halloween, así que siempre trato de idear algo único e inesperado que los deje asombrados o impactados", dijo, siendo 51 años.

En Instagram, ha generado expectación compartiendo adelantos de su último disfraz. A principios de septiembre, compartió un clip de una estructura parecida a un tanque con agujeros para las piernas y locaptionó, "El Heidi Halloween comienza a tomar forma". Aún no ha revelado el atuendo, pero ha insinuado a Today.com que 'no será de este mundo' y que requerirá muchas prótesis, lo que la hace sentir claustrofóbica solo de pensarlo.

Heidi también Recently opened up to Today.com about her first-ever Halloween party in New York City in 2000. She was in "the coolest city on the planet" but didn't know which event to attend, fearing it might be a boring gathering without any costumes. So, she decided, "If I'm the host of this party, I have to come up with some elaborate costumes and make sure people dress up, otherwise they won't come to the party." Now, her guests look forward to coming up with their outfits.

Over the years, the German supermodel has caught everyone's attention with her over-the-top, jaw-dropping costumes for the Halloween festivals, taking place at the end of October. Memorable moments include her stunning peacock transformation, terrifying cyborg, and giant worm character.

The anticipation for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween entertainment is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting her unique and unexpected costume. Her Instagram posts, filled with sneak peeks and hints, keep her audience engaged and curious about what she'll wear this year.

